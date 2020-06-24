The 2020 Dunkerton Days memorial park to park run/walk run will be Saturday, July 18, from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Charma Park, 108 N. Canfield St., on the north side of Dunkerton.
The first memorial run/walk was held in 2018 in memory of 6-year-old Kanen McIntosh. Participants and volunteers can now submit names of loved ones to remember at the event.
Participants will run on the trail near the creek, turn around at the Bar-Haup park located at Joseph and Sal, then return to the Charma Park for awards.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please bring your own treats. Bottled water will be provided halfway. Please use the garbage cans to avoid the spread of germs. Masks are optional but encouraged. A six-foot distancing policy will be followed and hand sanitizer will be available.