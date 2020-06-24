The 2020 Dunkerton Days parade, “Country Roads, Take Me Home,” will be a no-contact wave parade on Saturday, July 18.
Parade entries line up at 9:15 a.m. at the corner of Carroll Blvd. and Sal Ave. Judging is at 9:30 a.m. Parade is at 10 a.m. The route heads from Sal Ave. to Joseph Road, Dunkerton Road to Stickney, down Williams and ends at the ball diamonds. No parking along the parade route. For details contact Rachel Hauptly 319-415-5930.
Please do not hand anything to spectators or throw candy. Floats and vehicles will be limited to 10 people, so large groups should consider socially distancing and splitting on to several vehicles.