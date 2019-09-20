DUBUQUE — The case of an Earlville farmer charged with murder in the death of his wife went to the jury Friday morning, which later recessed for the weekend.
In their closing arguments, prosecutors said Todd Mullis, 43, who was irate over his wife’s second affair in five years, was the only person who had the motive and opportunity to kill Amy Mullis on Nov. 10, 2018, which he did with a corn rake.
Todd Mullis is charged with first-degree murder. When he took the stand in his defense at trial, he said he did not do it.
In his closing arguments, defense attorney Gerald Burton Feuerhelm did not dispute that Amy Mullis was murdered, just that Todd Mullis did not do it. Feuerhelm offered a theory that Amy Mullis accidentally surprised an unknown person in the shed where her 13-year-old son later found her impaled on the rake.
“If you want to speculate, look at the aerial photo of this farm, a main gravel road, a main north-south gravel road runs within a few feet of that shed,” he said, adding that it was winter and the shed was stuck open.
“The doors to that shed are frozen open, they won’t close,” he said. “Is it possible somebody went in that shed and was in there and Amy surprised him. I know that sounds like a murder mystery, but could it?”
“Whatever happened in there was sudden and violent,” he added.”
Feuerhelm attempted to take apart what he framed as the prosecution’s theory and that Todd Mullis plotted and carried out his wife’s murder after confronting her about an affair with another man. He said the investigation had “went off the rails” and sought only evidence that fit its theory.
Feuerhelm challenged testimony regarding Amy Mullis fearing Todd Mullis. He said Amy Mullis was trying to justify having a new affair with another man by casting Todd Mullis as a “bad guy” who she feared.
They were trying to rebuild a life together, and then Amy wandered into another affair, Feuerhelm said.
“What’s Amy going to tell her friends?”
Feuerhelm also cited testimony from the couple’s son, regarding when his father was out of his sight the day of the murder.
“The state would want you to believe, apparently, ... that Todd went to the other end of the barn and out a door and ran up the length of a football field, and then on to the red shed, committed a murder, (and) got back before Tristen finished a drink of water,” Feuerhelm said. “Now, feasible? That’s what you have to decide.”
Assistant Attorney General Maureen F. Hughes delivered the prosecution’s closing arguments.
“Amy Mullis didn’t stand a chance,” she said. “She was unarmed and unaware that she was about to be ambushed by the very man that took a vow to love and honor her — the defendant.”
Hughes talked about Amy Mullis’s fear of her husband, particularly in light of her having another affair. She told her friends and family.
Hughes also said Todd Mullis was the only person with the motive to kill his wife. He did not want her to get half of his farm or custody of their children, she said.
Amy Mullis was recovering from a medical procedure, and Todd Mullis used that as an excuse for what he claimed was an accident, according to Hughes. That claim came up again in Hughes’ rebuttal to the defense’s closing arguments. She stressed that Todd Mullis had claimed this was an accident for six days despite it obviously was not.
“I bet it took you just a few minutes to realize this wasn’t an accident,” she said. “Amy, face down, on her hands and knees, rake in her back, six puncture wounds. For the defendant to continue to think this was an accident is implausible. The reason he stuck with that story for six days was because this was his plan. Every little thing that he did points right to his guilt.”
Regarding the defense characterization of Amy Mullis.
“The defense wants you to believe that Amy’s the liar. You would think that Amy’s on trial for her own murder,” Hughes said.
“They want you to believe that all of Amy’s friends are all lying.”
She challenged the notion at this could all be a large conspiracy by all of Amy’s friends and the state against Todd Mullis.
Hughes addressed the issue of the amount of time the Mullises’ son said he was away from his dad.
“There is one vital piece of information that keeps changing in Tristen’s testimony, and it’s the amount of time he’s away from Dad — that he’s initially not away from him; that it’s a minute and 40 seconds; and then it’s ‘I don’t know,’” Hughes said. “And why that’s vital is because that information buries him. We have tons of other evidence but that seals the deal. Tristen’s story keeps changing because he’s coming to terms with the truth.
“He’s a 13-year-old kid that wants to go back to the way things were, but it’s never going to be that
way because his mother is dead.”