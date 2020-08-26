INDEPENDENCE — Residents of an apartment complex behind the Independence Pizza Hut were rousted from their beds early Wednesday morning when a fire broke out on the main level.
Independence Fire Department was called out at 3:17 a.m. to a fire in progress at the complex located between 16th and 17th Avenues Northwest, which began in a main floor northwest apartment and quickly moved to the apartment above it.
Fire Chief Richard Newton said the fire is believed to be electrical in nature with the exact cause still being investigated.
He said fire departments and rescue services assisted from Jesup, Fairbank, Quasqueton, Winthrop, and MHI, along with Independence Police, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross.
“We had the fire under control and pretty much out within about thirty minutes,” Chief Newton said, however, crews remained on the scene to inspect and watch for hot spots for about three hours.
“There were two apartments that were directly affected,” the chief said, meaning they were severely fire damaged. Apartments on either side sustained smoke and water damage as well.
Several persons were displaced. By sunrise Wednesday, Red Cross representatives were already on the scene assessing needs for the fire victims and getting them temporary housing at a local hotel.
Independence Light & Power was working to restore electricity to the portion of the complex that was affected before the heat of the day set in.
The chief explained that only tenants in the area of the fire were affected and that the rest of the complex was habitable.
Chief Newton said he did not have figures yet on the extent of the damage to the building, but from his experience he estimated damage costs upwards of $150,000 to $200,000.