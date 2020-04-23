I’m currently working from home while also trying to do a little homeschooling with my 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. Never a dull moment! My husband is in law enforcement so he is still going to work during the day.
When I first learned that I was going to be working from home and my kids would be home with me, I started working on a schedule and thinking about my meal plan. I have to admit though, we didn’t even follow the schedule on the first day. I quickly realized we were going to need to be flexible based on my work commitments.
The one part of that schedule that has stuck is when we eat. This helps my kids know when the next meal or snack is coming, so I’m not constantly asked if they can have a snack or when we are going to eat. This is also a nice sense of normalcy for them as meals and snacks at school happened on a schedule.
Something that has been helpful for meal planning during this time is a list I keep of my family’s favorite meals. I created this a while ago and have it hanging on a board in my kitchen. I look through it to see what meals use items that I can keep on hand or are easy to adapt. For example, tacos is one of our favorite meals. And I like that they are simple to make! I have a few packets of taco seasoning on hand (and I know I can make some homemade taco seasoning as well). I’ve bought some extra hamburger and shredded cheese to put in the freezer and I have a couple packets of taco shells in my pantry. I almost always have salsa and sour cream in the refrigerator because we use them frequently. We also like to have spinach leaves with our tacos but if we haven’t been to the store recently and don’t have any, we just go without.
To help with meal planning during this time, I’d recommend making a list of your family’s favorite meals. I find it helps meal planning go quicker and I’m not spending as much time trying to think about what we should have. Sometimes we have to adapt the recipe based on what’s available but are still getting to enjoy foods we like.
Here are some of our favorites that I’m planning to make.
• • •
Jody Gatewood is a registered dietitian who enjoys spending time in the kitchen baking and preparing meals for her family. She does lots of meal planning to stay organized and feed her family nutritious meals.
Lentil Tacos
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon oil (canola or vegetable)
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, diced
1 cup dried lentils
1/2 package (1.25 ounces) of 40% less sodium taco seasoning
3 cups water
12 corn tortillas
1 cup salsa
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
2 cups lettuce, shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 4–6 minutes or until they become soft and fragrant. Stir several times during cooking.
2. Add the lentils and seasoning. Stir so that the seasoning is mixed in.
3. Slowly add the water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and cover. Cook for about 30 minutes or until the lentils are tender.
4. Uncover and cook for 5 minutes more until the mixture has thickened and the liquid is absorbed. Mash slightly with a fork.
5. Heat corn tortillas according to package directions.
6. Spread 1/4 cup lentil mixture onto each tortilla.
7. Serve with salsa, cheese, and lettuce.
TIPS
Spread the cooked lentil mixture onto a pan or large plate to make a party dip. Then layer on the salsa, cheese, and lettuce. Serve with baked tortilla chips.
Substitute 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder for 2 cloves garlic.
Beef and vegetable stir fry
INGREDIENTS
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup water
1/2 pound lean beef or pork (sliced thinly against the grain)
2 cups instant brown rice (or whole wheat noodles), uncooked
2 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable), divided
7 cups chopped vegetables (like carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions) or 24 ounces frozen stir fry vegetables, thawed
1 tablespoon cornstarch
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Mix ginger, garlic powder, soy sauce, and water. Pour 1/4 cup of the mix into a sealable plastic bag and save the rest. Add meat to the bag. Seal the bag and set it in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes.
2. Prepare brown rice according to directions on the package for 4 servings.
3. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan. When oil is hot, add meat from plastic bag and stir until brown. This will take 1 to 3 minutes. Discard liquid from the bag.
4. Remove meat from pan, set aside, and cover. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to pan.
5. Add chopped hard vegetables when oil is hot. Stir and cook them for 3 minutes. Add chopped soft vegetables. Stir and cook until tender (about 5 minutes).
6. Add cornstarch to the saved ginger mixture and stir until smooth.
7. Return meat to the pan when vegetables are tender. Add cornstarch mixture and cook for about 2 minutes until bubbly.
8. Serve over brown rice.
TIPS
Wash hands and fresh produce under running water. Trim, peel, and core vegetables using a clean knife and clean cutting board. Then chop or slice the produce.
Add a few drops of hot sauce to the ginger mixture if you like a spicy flavor.
The meat is easier to cut into strips if you freeze it for 20 minutes.
Chicken, corn and rice casserole
INGREDIENTS
1 cup instant brown rice, uncooked
2 cups frozen corn
1 can (12.5 ounces) chicken breast
1 can (4 ounces) diced green chili peppers
1 container (5.3 ounces) plain Greek yogurt
1 cup shredded cheese
6 tablespoons salsa, divided
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Cook instant brown rice according to package directions.
2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a casserole dish or 8x8-inch pan with cooking spray.
3. Thaw corn in the microwave.
4. Drain the water off the chicken breast. Use a fork to shred the chicken breast.
5. Combine rice, corn, chicken, chili peppers, yogurt, and shredded cheese in a medium bowl.
6. Scoop mixture into the casserole dish.
7. Bake casserole for 30 minutes until heated through to 165°F.
8. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon salsa.
TIPS
Make this a meatless dish by substituting beans for chicken.
Add spice by using pepper jack cheese.
Quick Pad Thai
INGREDIENTS
6 ounces whole wheat thin spaghetti
2 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable), divided
24 ounces frozen vegetable mix
3 tablespoons light soy sauce
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup peanut butter
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast (cut into bite sized pieces)
3 eggs
1/3 cup peanuts, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain in colander. Toss with 1 tablespoon oil.
2. Defrost vegetables in microwave for 5 minutes as spaghetti cooks.
3. Combine soy sauce, water, peanut butter, and sugar in a small bowl. Stir until smooth. Set aside.
4. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken pieces. Cook and stir until no longer pink.
5. Crack eggs into a small bowl and beat. Add to skillet with chicken. Scramble until firm. Add the vegetables and spaghetti to the pan with the chicken mixture. Stir to heat through.
6. Add the soy sauce mixture to the skillet. Stir to coat.
7. Place in serving bowl and sprinkle peanuts on top.
TIPS
Wash hands, cutting board, and knife after handling raw chicken.
Use cooked fresh vegetables instead of frozen.
Use either smooth or chunky peanut butter.
Make your own light soy sauce by mixing equal parts water and regular soy sauce.
Add red pepper flakes and lime slices.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
INGREDIENTS
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 tablespoon oil (canola or vegetable)
2 1/2 cups whole wheat penne or rotini pasta
1 package (16 ounces) frozen chopped broccoli
1 cup nonfat milk
8 ounces low fat cream cheese, cubed
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Remove fat from chicken and cut meat into bite sized pieces on a cutting board. Wash hands.
2. Begin heating water to boiling in a large pot for pasta.
3. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium high. Add chicken cubes to skillet when oil is hot and stir to coat with oil. Cook the chicken for 20 seconds before stirring again. Cook the chicken for 7 to 9 minutes. Turn the chicken cubes every 20 to 30 seconds.
4. Remove chicken from skillet when it is done cooking and is 165ºF. Cover it to keep it warm.
5. Cook the pasta using directions on package. Add the frozen broccoli the last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain the water from the pasta and broccoli. Return food to the pot. Do not cover.
6. Add the milk and cream cheese to the skillet. Stir the mixture constantly over low heat. The mixture will thicken and be smooth.
7. Add the garlic powder, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir mixture. Then add cooked chicken and heat mixture.
8. Combine meat mixture with the pasta and broccoli mixture. Serve.
TIPS
You can use boneless chicken thighs and legs or leftover chicken instead of chicken breasts.
You can use other vegetables instead of broccoli.
Add a few red pepper flakes for color and spice.
Be sure to use a clean cutting board. Wash your hands before and after handling raw chicken.