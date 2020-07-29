The Tri-Rivers Conference chose three players apiece from East Buchanan and Starmont for All-Conference recognition.
Two East Buchanan players — junior infielder TJ Lau and senior outfielder Logan Crawford were named to the conference's West Division first team.
Two Starmont players — sophomore Bowen Munger and senior Connor Boardman, both infielders and pitchers — were named to the second team.
Receiving honorable mentions were East Buchanan junior Chance Beeh and Starmont freshman Brandon Cushion.
For East Buchanan, Crawford was one of four players in the conference to finish the season with a perfect fielding percentage. Lau had the fifth-most out assists in the conference with 27. As a pitcher, Lau led the team with 30 strikeouts and a 3.00 earned run average.
At the plate, Lau led the Bucs with a .432 batting average, 16 hits in 37 at bats, 13 runs batted in and an on-base percentage of .523. Logan, who batted .394 with 13 hits in 33 at-bats, drove in 11 runs. He led the team with five doubles.
Beeh had 18 strikeouts as a pitcher and tied junior Kaden Brockmeyer and sophomore Aiden Cook for the second most runs scored by a Buc, 10. Junior AJ Kremer led the team with 13.
For Starmont, Munger led the Stars with 19 hits in 47 at-bats. He tied senior Jack Beatty for the most runs scored, 13. Boardman batted .286 and had an on-base percentage of .483. He led the team in drawing walks with 16, and as a pitcher had a team-leading ERA of 4.20.
Cushion led the Stars in batting average, with a .438.
Independence Bulletin Journal Sports Director Roger Johnson contributed to this report.