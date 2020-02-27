East Buchanan is well-represented in the Tri-Rivers Girls Basketball 2019-20 West All-Conference Selections.
Senior Erica Hoffman is one of six unanimous selections for the first team. Seniors Nicole Pettinger and Olivia Donlea are on the second team. Sophomore Lauren Donlea received an honorable mention.
North Linn senior Grace Flanagan was named Player of the Year for Tri-Rivers West.
North Linn’s Brian Wheatley and Maquoketa Valley’s Scott Moenck were named Coaches of the Year.
The members of the all-conference first team unanimous selections are Hoffman, Flanagan, Springville sophomore Lauren Wilson, North Linn junior Ellie Ware, and Maquoketa Valley juniors Taya Tucker and Ella Imler. The other first team members are North Linn senior Abby Flanagan, Springville sophomore Morgan Nachazel and Alburnett junior Megan Neighbor.
The members of the second team are Pettinger and Olivia Donlea, Alburnett sophomore Hailey Carolan, Central City sophomore Sara Reid and junior Emma Fritcher, Springville sophomore Grace Matus, Maquoketa Valley senior Brooke Elgin, and Orthodox Linn seniors Sydney Burke and Hannah Bridgewater.
Honorable mention recipients in addition to Donlea are Springville freshman Molly Stamp, Edgewood-Colesburg sophomore Ella Aulwes, Maquoketa Valley sophomore Carissa Sabers, Central City senior Lillie Kramer, North Linn sophomore Chloe Van Etten, Alburnett junior Rhea Armon and Starmont senior Callan Willie.
North Linn took first in the Tri-Rivers West with a conference record of 14-0, followed by Maquoketa Valley at 10-4, Springville at 10-4, East Buchanan at 9-5, Alburnett at 6-8,Central City at 4-10, Edgewood-Colesburg, 3-11, and Starmont at 0-14.