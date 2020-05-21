East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative awards 10 area graduates $1,000 scholarships

East-Central Iowa REC is proud to announce it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to ten graduating seniors who plan to further their education in a diverse range of programs. Congratulations to these deserving students.
• Jacob Ludeking, Benton Community High School – Parents: George and Theresa Ludeking, Norway
» Iowa State University, Agricultural Business
• Matthew Hearn, Center Point-Urbana High School – Parents: Dennis Hearn, Urbana
» Kirkwood Community College, Agriculture
• Alexa Riniker, East Buchanan High School — Parents: Bruce and Jeanette Riniker, Winthrop
» University of Northern Iowa, Elementary Education, Literacy, and Early Childhood
• Kenzie Fischels, Independence High School – Parents: Kelley and Jeff Fischels, Independence
» Kirkwood Community College, Business Marketing Management
• Austin Miller, North Linn High School – Parents: David and Sheri Miller, Walker
» Iowa State University, Agriculture Systems Technology
• Zach Greiner, North Tama High School – Parents: Craig and Laurie Greiner, Clutier
» ABC of Iowa Apprenticeship and Training Trust, Electrician
• Alexis See, Oelwein High School – Parents: Nathan and Kristi See, Hazleton
» University of Iowa, Human Physiology and Pre-Medicine
• Kylee Anfinson, Starmont High School – Parents: Sheryl and Jeff Anfinson, Arlington
» Northeast Iowa Community College, Nursing
• Leah Kaufman, Union High School – Parents: Mike and Barb Kaufman, Dysart
» Hawkeye Community College, Liberal Arts Transfer Program
• Charles Dudley, Vinton-Shellsburg High School – Parents: Nicole and Ben Dudley, Shellsburg
» Iowa State University, Materials Engineering
East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative maintains 2,284 miles of distribution power lines, serving 8,971 member-accounts in 11 Iowa counties in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, Iowa, Linn, and Tama Counties.