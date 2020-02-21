East Penn hosts Grassley town hall for employees and guests

Senator Charles Grassley, IA-R, spoke to approximately 85 employees and guests on his visit to East Penn Manufacturing in Oelwein on Tuesday. Grassley said there were two basic reasons for his visit.
“First of all, I want to congratulate industries for staying in Iowa. You know, Iowans are famous for not bragging, but there are some marvelous happenings in Oelwein, and you don’t know about them until you get here,” said the Senator. “The second reason is these working people probably couldn’t attend a mid-afternoon town hall meeting, so we decided to come here and listen to their concerns.”
During his private visit with employees, Grassley took questions on subjects including state infrastructure, defense, the Electoral College and the cost of health care.
In speaking about Social Security concerns for the future generation, Grassley said it is critical to address this issue before it runs out, which could happen in the next few decades.
He was also asked how he felt about term limits for members of Congress. Grassley is the senior United States senator from Iowa. He is currently in his seventh term in the Senate, having first been elected in 1980. Despite his longevity in office, Grassley told the crowd he has voted in favor of term limits every time it has come up.
On the subject of health care, Grassley said his current focus is on the high cost of prescription drugs. To that end, he is working across the aisle with Democrats to cap the year-over-year increases that are being burdened on the public.
“It’s taking a bipartisan effort because, most Republicans don’t think Big Pharma is an issue,” Grassley said.
The Senator was asked if he thought manufacturing companies in Iowa were getting a fair shake. He replied that the corporate tax rate is 21 percent, instead of 45 percent.
“There is tremendous international competition and we can’t compete unless we lower the tax rate, so that is what we did. It helps level the playing field,” he said.
“Whoever would have thought the unemployment rate would be at the lowest in 50 years right now?” he asked. “I think I heard the Governor say there are between 56,000 and 58,000 jobs open in Iowa.”
He said there are jobs out there just waiting for people to do them. Grassley added that Oelwein has done a great job in putting people back to work after losing big employers like the railroad and Donaldson’s.
“This East Penn plant has been a terrific boost to the Oelwein community,” Grassley said.