This great spring-like weather is certainly putting folks in a better mood. It’s amazing what some sunshine can do.
If you’re looking for a simple supper that would be served on St. Patrick’s Day, but you are not a fan of corned beef and cabbage, you may want to try Bangers and Mash. It’s basically beef sausages, with mashed potatoes and onion gravy but the name of the dish gives it that Irish authenticity.
March seems to have us yearning for fresh spring dishes, but not quite ready to give up on the comfort foods of winter. I think it has to do with the chilly winds in March that remind us to grab a jacket even when the sun is shining bright and warm. It still feels like goulash weather to me.
I hope everyone is staying healthy as the COVID-19 vaccines are starting to become more readily available. I was fortunate to get my first dose Thursday after completing a brief questionnaire online the night before. I was surprised at the quick access to an appointment at the Oelwein Dollar Fresh pharmacy less than 12 hours later. No, it did not hurt, I did not feel sick after, and my arm is not unusually sore at the injection site. Pharmacy staff were very nice and store personnel provided chairs for all who had appointments and then had to wait 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine before leaving. Knowing that I am going to be better protected against the coronavirus has boosted my spirits. For some reason, I never felt that happy as a child having to get booster shots or wait in line at school for a smallpox vaccination or tuberculosis test.
But I’ll bet a piece of the Italian Love Cake in this week’s recipes would help sooth any vaccination trepidation. Enjoy the week!
Bangers and Mash
Cook time: 45 Min Prep time: 20 Min Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp olive oil, extra virgin
8 thick beef sausages
THE MASH
8 -10 yukon gold potatoes, peeled and quartered
6 Tbsp milk
1 stick butter, cubed
salt and fresh ground pepper
THE ONION GRAVY
2 medium onions, peeled and thinly sliced
1 1/4 Tbsp beef stock concentrate
2 Tbsp butter
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsp olive oil, extra virgin
4 tsp corn starch or flour
4 tsp cold water
salt and fresh ground pepper
Directions:
1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan, turn the heat to medium and add the sausages. Fry until the sausages are golden brown and firm, turning them from time to time — about 20 minutes. Once cooked place in an ovenproof dish and keep warm until the mash and gravy are ready.
2. Meanwhile start the mashed potato by boiling the potatoes in lightly salted water until soft. Drain, and keep warm until ready to mash.
3. While the potatoes are cooking make the gravy — melt the oil and butter in a large saucepan over a gentle heat. Add the onion and cover with a lid.
4. Cook slowly for approximately 10 minutes or until the onions are soft and translucent.
5. Add the sugar and balsamic vinegar to the onions and stir well. Cover with the lid and continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Add the stock and boil gently uncovered for 5 minutes.
6. In a heatproof bowl mix the corn starch/flour with the cold water to a thin paste. Pour a little of the hot gravy into the starch mixture and mix thoroughly. Pour the starch mixture back into the gravy, raise the heat to high and boil for 10 minutes or until the gravy is slightly thickened. Keep warm until ready to serve.
7. Finish the mash by placing the milk and butter in the pan used to boil the potatoes, return to the heat and warm gently until the butter has melted.
8. Add the potatoes and mash using either a potato masher, a fork or a potato ricer. Whip the mashed potato lightly with a wooden spoon. Season with salt and pepper.
9. To Serve: Spoon the mash onto 4 warmed dinner plates, place two fat sausages either on the top or at the side of the mash and pour the hot onion gravy over. Enjoy!