EDGEWOOD — Edgewood Pro Rodeo Days will be Thursday through Sunday. Rodeos will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with gates open at 6. The grounds access is at 305 N Franklin St., Edgewood.
Thursday, there will be a kid’s street carnival from 1-3 p.m. on North Washington Street. The rodeo theme is “tough enough to wear pink.”
Friday, the Edgewood Library will have chalk games. The Nick Brady Memorial Golf Tournament will take place at Woods Edge Golf Course, 504 W. Union St., Edgewood. The rodeo theme is “patriot night.”
The Adam Keith Band will play both Friday and Saturday after the (8 p.m.) rodeo in the beer tent.
Saturday activities begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K Trot and Gallop at Woods Edge. Activities in the Edgewood City Park will take up most of the day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade, themed “Back in the Saddle,” begins at 2 p.m. Registration begins at 1 p.m. on North Chestnut next to the Ed-Co High School. Horse entries should meet at the parking lot of the Ed-Co School and Edgewood Swimming Pool.
No theme is listed for Saturday’s rodeo.
Sunday will begin with the firefighters hosting a breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. A demolition derby will begin at 1 p.m.
General admission seating for children ages 5-12 is $15 at the gate. For ages 13 and up, adult admission is $20 at the gate.
For details visit https://www.edgewoodrodeo.com/schedule-of-events.