Use of cellphones by drivers is a dangerous epidemic in America, something so common it’s almost a surprise to see someone behind the wheel who isn’t holding one.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, some 660,000 drivers use cellphones or manipulate electronic devices while driving at any given daylight moment. The National Safety Council reports use of cellphones by drivers causes 26 percent — or roughly one in four — of the nation’s car accidents, resulting in some 1.6 million crashes each year.
Like drinking while driving, cellphone use while driving is impaired driving, and it puts everyone else on the road at risk.
In response, Iowa took the positive steps in 2010 of making texting while driving illegal and in 2017 of moving texting while driving from a secondary to a primary offense.
We believe it’s time for state government to, in the name of public safety, send an even stronger message about the continued scourge of drivers using cellphones. Again today, we urge Iowa legislators to pass a ban on hand-held use of a cellphone while driving. For effectiveness, a violation should be a primary offense, meaning a law enforcement officer may cite a driver for use of a hand-held cellphone without any other traffic offense taking place. For effective deterrence, punishment must be strong.
A total of 21 states prohibit all drivers from using a hand-held cell phone while driving; in all of those states, a violation is a primary offense.
Creating the safest conditions possible on our roads for everyone who travels them should be a priority for state government. Making Iowa a hands-free state for drivers would be a valuable step in that direction — and it’s something the Legislature should make a priority for this year’s session.
— Jan. 8
Last fall, the Associated Press published an article about the spending practices of the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, a risk pool that insures local governments in the state.
The AP’s initial reports told about how the organization was spending thousands of dollars holding public meetings in out-of-the-way places like Florida and off the coast of Lake Michigan.
The reports caught the attention of State Auditor Rob Sand, who sought to investigate.
Unfortunately, ICAP, as it is known, is throwing up roadblocks. It offered up some documents but not others. And about a week ago, it filed a petition with the district court in Polk County claiming Sand is overstepping his authority and that ICAP is not a ‘governmental subdivision’ subject to his examination.
In response, Sand said he is looking forward to “fighting for taxpayers’ right to know what is happening with their money.”
To us, this is the key point. The Iowa Communities Assurance Pool is a member-owned organization — and its members are public bodies funded by taxpayer dollars. The insurance pool is so pervasively governmental that nearly 800 public entities belong to it.
Three-quarters of the counties are members.
These public bodies pay a lot of money to ICAP to perform an important government function. We can’t understand how it could logically escape oversight by the state auditor, which conducts audits of state and local governments.
To be clear, this is not an insurance company; in fact, the Iowa law that allowed its creation didn’t subject the pool to state insurance regulation precisely because the participants are public entities.
We’re not sure where this will go in the courts. Frankly, we think the elected officials who run the public bodies that make up this organization ought to step in and have the courage to subject ICAP’s expenditures to the auditor’s scrutiny. He examines how taxpayer money is spent on other government functions; why not this one?
— Jan. 8