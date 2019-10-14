Fort Dodge Messenger: Making Iowans healthier is the goal
When our nation’s states are ranked on various criteria, Iowans are accustomed to learning our state is near the top of just about any list of positive attributes. That’s certainly the case on such measures as high school graduation rate, well-managed state government and low unemployment rate. When it comes to the health of our residents, however, the picture isn’t quite as impressive.
According to the 2017 Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, Iowa is No. 21 in the nation when it comes to its residents being physically, emotionally and mentally healthy. That’s not an awful ranking, but the simple truth is that on this dimension we Iowans need to do better.
To help Iowans improve their health, the Healthiest State Initiative was created. It is a nonpartisan, nonprofit entity that partners with a broad array of other organizations to move toward an ambitious goal: To make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation.
The project seeks to mobilize individuals, employers, community groups and others to help Iowans identify ways they can live healthier lives. The organization seeks to both educate and motivate.
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation making October 2019 the Healthiest State Month in Iowa. This month the Healthiest State Initiative is teaming with other groups to help spread the word that being healthier is a worthy and achievable goal for just about everybody.
“Good health enriches the lives of Iowans and strengthens our communities, and it starts with each one of us creating our own healthy habits,” the governor said.
The month kicked off with thousands of Iowans taking part in the Healthiest State Annual Walk. Nearly 1,000 walks were held all across Iowa. In Fort Dodge, enthusiastic participants showed up on a rainy day for the local walk, sponsored by the Webster County Health Department. In Des Moines, Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg joined the walk there outfitted with umbrellas and rain gear to confront similarly inclement conditions.
The Healthiest State Initiative seeks to remind Iowans that improving their health can be accomplished by eating right, getting regular exercise and avoiding unhealthy behaviors.
The initiative has broad support. Its “investors” include: Hy-Vee, UnityPoint Health, HealthPartners UnityPoint Health, MercyOne, Mid Iowa Health Foundation, United Way of Central Iowa, Delta Dental of Iowa, Amerigroup, Wellmark, Bankers Trust, Des Moines University, Bank of America and Advocare Foundation.
The Messenger applauds this undertaking. We urge our readers to spend some time this month reflecting on the steps they can take to live healthier. A good place to start is by visiting the Healthiest State Initiatives website: www.iowahealthieststate.com.
— Oct. 11
Sioux City Journal: Embrace caution on state budget in face of ag uncertainties
Iowa closed the books on fiscal 2019 with an ending balance of $289.3 million, more than double its general fund surplus for the year before. According to the Legislative Services Agency, tax collections were some $99 million above what was estimated for fiscal 2019 and some $521 million more than the total for the year before.
That’s good news and evidence this state is, largely, in strong fiscal condition.
Still, no one in state government should forget looming uncertainties within the agriculture sector crucial to the economy of Iowa.
As a result, embrace of a conservative approach to the state budget in the next legislative session is warranted. Talk of additional tax cuts (in Cedar Rapids last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds said her administration is assessing whether the state is in position to reduce taxes again next year) and what we anticipate will be calls by some state lawmakers and state agencies for increased spending are, in our view, premature.
On Monday, the Revenue Estimating Conference will issue its October revenue forecast. In December, the REC will issue the report on which the Legislature’s budget will be based. Those reports will paint a clearer picture of what to expect for the balance of this fiscal year.
Even if the REC estimates predict growth, however, Reynolds and lawmakers should exercise caution in the face of stress and unpredictabilities within the agriculture sector.
One of the biggest factors negatively impacting farmers in Iowa is the Trump administration’s continuing trade war with China. Our suggestion to Iowa leaders: For today, put thoughts of tax cuts and spending hikes aside and make ratcheting up pressure on the Trump administration for an end to the China trade fight priority No. 1.
— Oct. 11