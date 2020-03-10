Quad City Times: The public safety hurdle from the Legislature
About a week ago, the Bettendorf City Council unanimously backed a proposed tax increase in order to add a half dozen new firefighters. It's clear the people of Bettendorf and its elected leaders want this added public safety protection.
It's too bad the Iowa Legislature made it tougher to accomplish.
How?
Last year, Republicans in the state Legislature enacted a requirement that local governments must get a two-thirds majority on city councils to OK property tax increases of greater than 2%.
In Bettendorf, the $1 million increase in the tax levy amounts to 5.62%, with a majority of that going to public safety. The budget also includes improved rental inspection, code enforcement and two new hires in the police department.
It's fortunate the vote was unanimous. But what if it wasn't?
It's not like politicians like to raise taxes, and had three aldermen opposed the increase, what then?
It seems to us, at the least, that would have made it more difficult to hire the firefighters.
Lawmakers have misled the public by calling this a "transparency" measure. It is not. Instead, state legislators are asserting their control over local government. And they show no sign of restraining themselves this legislative session.
A bill making its way through the Legislature would require cities and counties to set up screening procedures at the entrances to public buildings and post an armed guard inside if they want to declare these buildings off limits to guns or other weapons.
Just imagine the cost of all that!
Essentially, what's going on is this: On the one hand lawmakers are making it tougher to raise the money to improve public safety while, on the other hand, they're requiring local governments to spend a whole bunch of money if they want to take common-sense safety steps.
The thread running through this is that Republican legislators in Des Moines are increasingly substituting their judgment on public safety matters for that of elected officials, who are closest to the people.
We think they ought to knock it off. But only you can make them.
— March 8
Fort Dodge Messenger: Iowa's schools are succeeding
Our state has achieved its best-ever high school graduation rate.
Iowans have long put a priority on education. It wasn't long after pioneer families settled in our state that one-room schoolhouses became common sights. A commitment to learning was evident all across Iowa in the earliest days. It remains so today.
In the 21st century, schools have evolved into high-tech centers of learning. Our state invests heavily in education. Making it possible for schools to offer state-of-the-art scientific, computer, technological and mathematics courses has been a key goal of Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Consequently, it was with great pride that the governor just announced some very good news. The high school graduation rate in Iowa has reached a record high. In 2019, it was 91.6 percent.
"This latest success is directly tied to our strong K-12 education system and Iowa's innovative, engaging approach to education, which shapes the lives of our young people as well as the economic vitality of our state," Reynolds said. "We're transforming how students learn by connecting what they're taught in the classroom to the career opportunities that a 21st century economy demands."
The 91.6 percent statistic is for students who graduate in four years. Some take a little longer to finish their studies. When those who take five years to finish high school successfully were included in the calculation the graduation rate for the Class of 2018 was 93.5 percent.
It speaks well of both Iowa's students and the commitment to education of their parents that the school dropout rate is impressively low. For grades nine through 12 it was just 2.61 percent in the most recent year for which numbers are available.
For the most part, the quality of the schooling all across Iowa is exceptional. Iowa's students consistently rank high in comparison with those in other states on assorted measures of academic performance. That's true for both the state's excellent public schools and its many fine private institutions.
Iowans are proud that our state has long been at or very near the top of the list when states are ranked according to graduation rates. The success achieved in 2019, however, doesn't mean we should be satisfied with that year's impressive graduation rate. The State Board of Education has set a graduation-rate goal of 95 percent for the years ahead. That is a daunting, but achievable target.
The Messenger congratulates state officials, local school boards and Iowa's educators for helping bring about this impressive graduation rate. Parents who support our young people as they move through their educational journey also deserve praise. We also laud our state's students for their determination to succeed. There are many reasons to be proud of Iowa. This record-breaking graduation rate is most certainly one of them.
— March 8