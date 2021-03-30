Dubuque Telegraph Herald: A salute to heroes at Anamosa prison
For more than one year now, we have been talking about the superheroes who are our front-line workers.
We paid tribute to their sacrifice and showed our gratitude for their service. They faced the challenge of working where they were needed through a global pandemic. And then, just as we began to see hope for the weeks ahead, a tragic act of violence cuts down two of those heroes while they were doing their jobs.
A pall hangs over northeastern Iowa as we reckon with the deaths of two front-line workers — a nurse and a corrections officer — at the hands of prison inmates at Anamosa State Penitentiary.
The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that the attack occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday when two inmates made an attempt to escape through the prison's infirmary. Lorena Schulte, 50, a registered nurse, and correctional officer Robert McFarland, 46, were attacked with hammers and killed when they tried to stop the prisoners.
While prison violence is not uncommon, it's been at least 45 years since an Iowa prison employee has been killed by an inmate. This tragedy reminds us that those who serve in correctional facilities put their lives on the line to protect citizens every day.
Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the heroes who perished in the line of duty at the Anamosa prison.
Fort Dodge Messenger: Ernst, Feenstra work in bipartisan way
Amid the endless and often meaningless bickering in Washington, a representative and a senator from Iowa have introduced measures that would actually do some good for the public.
In a move that shows bipartisanship is still possible, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Republican who represents Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, has teamed up with Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, of Wisconsin, to introduce a bill that would reduce loan costs for farmers.
It is called the Enhancing Credit Opportunities in Rural America Act. It would grant tax exempt status to income earned on agricultural real estate loans administered by banks. Without those taxes, banks would be more inclined to offer lower interest rates. Lower interest rates mean lower costs for farmers borrowing money.
On the other side of the Capitol rotunda, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican, has teamed up with U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, to introduce the Billion Dollar Boondoggle Act. It would require the Office of Management and Budget to submit to Congress an annual report listing every government -funded project that is $1 billion or more over budget or five years or more behind schedule. By itself, the bill will not stop government waste. But it would give Congress and the public a clear view of what is over budget and behind schedule, creating the opportunity to fix the problems.
That bill was approved by the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee and is headed for the Senate floor.
Both measures demonstrate lawmaking the way it ought to be done. Legislators from both parties are setting aside their differences to come up with something for the common good.
We're pleased that Iowans are leading the way, showing Washington how things should be done.
-- March 24