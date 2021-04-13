Dubuque Telegraph Herald: Proposed ethanol bill good for Iowa economy, environment
Area lawmakers working on changes to rules regarding ethanol in gasoline have gone about penning new legislation in the right way: By bringing all stakeholders to the table, hashing out differences and working toward compromise.
Iowa House of Representatives Study Bill 185 would require that new gas station infrastructure support at least 10% ethanol products and that fewer pumps deliver gas with no ethanol. It also would create seasonal biodiesel standards, among other things.
Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, said members spent weeks seeking opinions from various groups, and the resulting measure looks significantly different than the original bill proposed. The heart of the issue is a 10% ethanol standard statewide, a priority set out before the session by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Changes to the bill would raise the standard to 15% by 2028.
Hein was joined by Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, and Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, in supporting the measure. Its details call for waivers for small retailers in an effort to negotiate a more palatable bill. Still, the move will face strong opposition from the fuel industry.
A statewide ethanol standard makes sense for Iowa. Production of ethanol is good for the state economy and the environment. A standard of 10% ethanol still means 90% gasoline, so the petroleum industry remains the dominant player in every transaction.
Credit goes to Hein and colleagues for attempting to hammer out more palatable legislation. No group gets everything it wants in a negotiation. This is how complex issues should be approached.
-- April 9
Quad-City Times: On Legislation making the cut
The Iowa Legislature is heading into the home stretch. Last week, the second funnel deadline passed, and a number of bills that hadn't made sufficient progress were left in the waste bin.
We're happy to see some of those that would have been harmful to our area didn't make the cut, particularly a bill that would have big-footed local city councils by prohibiting them from managing their own public safety budgets. The bill was aimed at stopping governments from "defunding" the police, but in truth it limited the ability of local governments to keep their streets safe.
The proposal to jettison tenure at the state's major universities also failed. This would have done incalculable damage to our state's economy, not to mention free speech. A ban on traffic cameras also failed again; unfortunately, so did an amendment to the state Constitution to allow people with felony convictions to vote. The bill passed the House, but once again it couldn't clear the Senate. The governor has signed an executive order to allow felons to vote, but permanent language needs to be added to the Constitution.
There are a lot of proposals still alive for the session, among them legislation aimed at improving child care in the state. It's true some bills didn't survive, but we would urge lawmakers to focus their attention on working to pass meaningful legislation to improve the affordability and availability of child care. It is vital that lawmakers get this done.
The same goes with steps to improve broadband and housing affordability in Iowa.
It is unfortunate that other bills still are alive: Legislation that would reduce unemployment benefits for people, many of them suffering from the pandemic's fallout, remains viable; also, the bottle bill that would let retailers refuse redeeming containers if they are near a redemption center is still alive. This proposal would make it more difficult for Iowans to take back empties and may lead to greater littering on the state's roads.
Some parts of the governor's "school choice" agenda are alive; that includes proposals on charter schools, though the bill to promote state funding for private scholarships failed. Meanwhile, a proposal to scuttle voluntary diversity plans, like the one in Davenport, is still alive, too. This bill has the potential to loosen the reins on parents who want their kids to be able to leave the district and go elsewhere. But it would also do financial damage to the district and the students who remain.
We would urge our delegation to look out for the interests of the community as a whole, along with its people and institutions. In Des Moines, there are plenty of individuals, and special interest groups, making clear their agenda. We'd rather lawmakers focus on the greater good.
-- April 7