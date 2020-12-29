Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Iowa, causing Gov. Kim Reynolds to order schools to shut down mid-March, the closing of a century-old Catholic school in Oelwein was announced, cementing its place among the year’s biggest education news.
The school and its gymnasium gained a new lease on life later when they became vital to Oelwein’s public schools’ social distancing needs.
The pandemic was a big part of the top local education news stories in 2020, as it surely will be in 2021.
Here are some of those top stories:
JanUARY
SACRED HEART SCHOOL CALLED BACK INTO SERVICE
Sacred Heart School would cease offering classes at the end of this school year, Father Ray Atwood announced in January, citing falling enrollment and lack of funds. Yet the Oelwein School leadership was able to integrate not only students of the Catholic school but also to leverage their facilities.
An outdoor graduation for the last class of fifth graders was held June 4. The coronavirus pandemic led to canceling other plans.
Oelwein’s Little Husky Learning Center folded in the Sacred Heart ELF Preschool population for fall.
The Oelwein School Board kept the Sacred Heart School building in use through an agreement with the parish, sending fourth-graders to Sacred Heart in the fall to aid in social distancing. The board also agreed to lease the Sacred Heart Gym from the parish, renovating it. On Dec. 11, the renovated gym hosted the first varsity boys basketball game since its closed to grades 7-12 in 1972.
April 17
2019-20 school year ends abruptly
Iowa schools will not reopen for the rest of this school year, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced April 17 during her COVID-19 news conference.
Schools made alternate plans for graduation in the weeks that followed to comply with distancing requirements.
Oelwein graduates had a car parade ceremony on the original date of May 17. Seniors drove up and hopped out to receive their diplomas.
Starmont also graduated May 17 and had few enough grads or an adequate nearby lot to let cars park for the whole ceremony. Students walked across a stage without social contact.
Wapsie Valley and West Central postponed graduations to allow for outdoor, distanced ceremonies. Wapsie graduated May 31 at a stage on the track. West Central graduated 21 on the sidewalk in front of the school.
May 18
OELWEIN DISTRICT SELLS HARLAN
The Oelwein School Board approved on May 18 remotely the sale of the Harlan Elementary School Building, at 412 Second Ave. NW, to Oelwein Area Historical Society President and Coliseum owner Dave Moore for $1,000 but with a restrictive covenant.
The covenant says Moore needs to start working on the building in 120 days and have it ready with a valid “certificate of occupancy” from the city of Oelwein within three years of the warranty deed, or else the district can buy it back for $1. In the motion, the district said it would set aside a $200,000 contingency, about an estimate for asbestos abatement and demolition.
June 27, PLANS RETURN TO LEARN
Oelwein Schools rolled out its draft return-to-learn plan for the Iowa Department of Education in late June for submission by July 1. Online learning registration began July 1; hybrid learning registration, July 27.
The Oelwein School District Blended Learning Task Force developed three main learning options in response to protocols and results of family surveys. Option three was homeschool assistance.
Aug. 29, BACK TO SCHOOL IN-PERSON
Elementary in Oelwein began on Aug. 25 at three locations to allow for sparser in-person classes students called pods. Grades 5-12 under the hybrid cohorts plan had resumed on or after Aug. 20.
The K-4 changes took place in a whirlwind.
The state required plans from school districts by July 1 stating how they would address the pandemic including with online learning.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced July 17 she would override local school districts and require students to spend at least half of their schooling in classrooms.
The order allowed certain students to attend all-online, such as those who live with someone with a health condition that increases their risk of COVID-19.
“Our (July) Return to Learn plan had a hybrid model of 40 percent participation and did not include pods,” Ehn said. “The governor changed the trajectory of what we had to provide.”
That change led the blended learning task force to propose K-4 attending full-time in half-sized class “pods” using additional buildings, and grades 5-12 had cohort schedule changes so they would attend half their classes in-person on average. The School Board approved the changes Aug. 13.
On Aug. 14, community volunteers helped make the elementary moves in four hours — grade one to Parkside, grade four to Sacred Heart — and grades remaining at Wings Park, second and third, moved into the empty classrooms.
Sept. 3, OELWEIN ONLINE BEGINS
Oelwein Online students began classes on Sept. 1. Administrators had filed for accreditation for the program through the Iowa Department of Education.
Online Principal Jacklyn Letzring indicated staff kept busy the first day. They assisted families curbside with technology and spent over 12 hours answering a phone that rang “pretty much nonstop.”
Based on the Oelwein Schools community survey last spring, data indicated there were resources available from local providers already to serve those in need. Administrators helped a few who called in and qualified, to get set up with internet discounts through local providers.
All Oelwein Online content is offered through EdGenuity, a regionally accredited company of educators. EdGenuity’s online classes meet federal Common Core and Iowa Core Curriculum standards. Its Iowa offerings include honors and Advanced Placement.
“They’re all Iowa-certified teachers through EdGenuity,” Letzring said.
Over 190 students had signed up for Oelwein Online as of Sept. 1.
Oelwein Online gained accreditation from the Department on Oct. 19, making it a standalone K-12 program and opening enrollment to students living in other districts. Its enrollment had fallen by then to 150 or so students.
All of the reporting and testing required of traditional schools will be required of the program. It has a principal, building secretary, three full-time teachers and a few part-time teachers.
Sept. 24, TEACHING IN COVID TIMES
Oelwein teachers told the School Board on Sept. 21 about teaching during the pandemic, answering questions from Superintendent Josh Ehn about successes, challenges and what to keep.
Teaching in the district has changed in response to oft-changed state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19. The springtime state-ordered shutdown of schools also had an impact.
The district took the first month — 20 school days — of the year to focus on social-emotional development, technology for remote learning and review lessons covered online during the shutdown.
This fall, rather than attending in traditional classroom groups, elementary and middle school students restarted in half-sized distanced “pods” with teachers rotating among pods. Elementary is attending daily while middle school and high school are split into two cohorts each attending half-virtually and half-in-person.
Addressing challenges, high school teacher Julie Leisinger said one is the inability to rely on body language during distance learning.
Jill Kelly at the middle school is training students to plan on top of doing her own lessons for cohorts in-person, online and now those in quarantine.
She is working with kids on creating a schedule and sharing it with their parents habitually.
As to successes, Kelly said several teachers appreciated smaller class pods.
With teachers, rather than students, moving in the hallways, Kelly said transitions are quicker and, “The kids are calmer and... more focused.”
Grade-level teachers are spending more time together during lunch and planning time, lending to collaboration.
Fourth-grade teacher Shelly Houge liked the early focus on social-emotional learning, tech and review, but suggested shortening it.
Online, Schmith said students have fewer virus transmission worries.
Having EdGenuity delivering the content has shifted the role of the three full-time online teachers to mentorship, which she said lets teachers focus on progress analysis and connecting with families over Zoom.
Nov. 10, WC, STARMONT ANNOUNCE SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
To help find a new superintendent who will be shared between the West Central and Starmont school districts, the districts have hired the executive search firm, McPherson & Jacobson announced Nov. 9. A community input meeting was announced to be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the West Central Commons area.
The successful candidate will begin July 1, 2021, according to a job posting on the West Central website as of Nov. 12.
Dec. 10, GOV. URGES RETURN IN-PERSON, ADMINS REACT
Gov. Kim Reynolds at her COVID-19 news conference on Dec. 9 urged parents to call their local school boards.
Reynolds supported her push for in-person learning by saying the less than 2% of students in Iowa’s public and non-public schools have been infected with COVID-19 this school year, briefly citing one piece of state progress data and a corporate study projecting academic lag if school closures continue. She concluded students should be in-school full-time.
“Last week Director Ann Lebo from the Department of Education shared that literacy screening scores decreased 21% among Iowa’s first-graders this fall, but we have time to turn this around this spring,” Reynolds said.
AT OELWEIN more than 12% of PK-12 students attend online-only, and 51% (another 600 students) attend its hybrid online and in-person program for grades 5-12 out of some 1,182 resident students in-district (2019-20). Between online and in-person, all are assigned a full load of coursework, Superintendent Josh Ehn indicated.
“We all want our kids to go back to school full-time and would love for this pandemic to end. It’s just not our reality right now, and (we) will continue to let data and the most current research drive our decision-making,” Ehn said.
STARMONT has been face-to-face the entire year, said Superintendent Troy Heller.
Just over 5% of the 323 Starmont students in grades 6-12 are learning online at least part of the time, and just under 5% are learning remotely in PK-5, their building principals said. The district has 531 resident students (2019-20).
WAPSIE Valley Schools have some 25 students learning online, Superintendent Dave Larson said in an October column. That is nearly 4% of the district’s 640 resident students (2019-20).
Most students and families decided to use the on-site plan to meet face-to-face with staff at the district’s seven building sites.
In a December report to the Wapsie School Board, Larson said 14 students will continue with EdGenuity’s online-only curriculum second semester.
WEST CENTRAL Schools have about a dozen students — “11 to 13” — attending online, School Board President Chad Ingels said, over 5% of its 218 resident students (2019-20).
Other than that, Ingels said, “We are 100% face-to-face.”{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div} {div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}