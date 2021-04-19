Kyle Scheel took a part-time lawn mowing job and turned it into a business over a decade and a half ago. He’s registered as Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care LLC — leveraging education and efficiency.
After the founding 16 years ago about 2005, he took his first class “probably the following year.”
“Honestly lawn mowing is the easiest level of entry of any business,” said Scheel. “So education was the first thing to differentiate ourselves from someone else."
Most of the credits are found through county extension offices, plus industry suppliers or manufacturers.
“We try to attend as many training events as possible to stay current, up to date,” Scheel said. “For me personally and other guys that work here, we try to apply the right amount, of the right product, at the right time.”
Branding also differentiated them. He soon registered the business name, created a logo and ordered the signature orange shirts that "we had from the very beginning.”
Moreover, he enjoys it.
“I do, I like being outside,” Scheel said.
The business affords him that opportunity year-round, as about 25% of his time goes to clearing snow, and the other 75% is divided between lawn maintenance and lawn care programs. They cover Fairbank and Oelwein in the winter with 18 staff because of the need for timeliness in snow removal.
“We try to maintain a six-hour route from the time it stops snowing,” Scheel said.
He employs six to eight in the summer and adds Independence to the turf covered.
Lawn care is less time-sensitive than snow removal.
“We can mow your lawn Monday through Friday,” he said.
ENVIRONMENT
“Even our continuing ed classes are fun,” he added.
He has learned the U.S. has more acreage of lawns to mow than many other countries.
There are an estimated 40 million acres of lawn in the United States with 40% — 16 million acres or more — being residential lawns, according to a bird habitat project funded until 2019 by the National Science Foundation.
There are a couple of options for grassy areas, “managed turf grass areas” — mowed and fertilized with weed control, and wildlife habitat — which are not weed-controlled, mowed or fertilized.
Turf grass is a big part of lawns.
“We do grass seed also,” Scheel said. “We’ve switched in the past three to four years a lot of varieties we use (to) varieties that require less water, less fertilizer.”
“Yes, we apply pesticides and herbicides but try to be mindful of the environment,” he said.
“We’ve done some wildflower plantings on acreage style properties,” Scheel said. “We don’t need to create any more mowing.”
“The adaptation of some of the insects and plants is interesting — how they’re becoming more pesticide and herbicide resistant,” he said.
Some others are not.
“Environmental impact is a concern today,” he said, “not to harm or destroy beneficial insects.
“There’s certain grub control products that are safe for the bee population,” he said. “I’ve never pushed grub control applications unless we’ve had grub problems in the past.
“If someone wanted to do something natural — we would use a bridge program, some herbicides to get it where they wanted, then could strengthen your turf grass with organic fertilizers… Even apply living microbes to help enhance the soil. The main goal is to improve the soil.”
As it was described to him, a diverse soil biome is like giving the turf grass a slow release of energy from a balanced diet instead of a sugar rush or “quick fix” from fertilizer.
If not going organic, training compels him and staff to apply pesticides cautiously.
“On our end, (we do) proper calibration, application, timing and equipment to help minimize any off-target pesticide drift,” Scheel said.
He offers free estimates. Inquiries can be made to scheelsprolawn.com.