Pam Egli of Waverly has announced that she is running for the Iowa State Senate.
“We need to take immediate steps to rebuild rural Iowa and turn things around for Iowans living in our small towns and farms,” she said.
Egli is running in Senate District 32, which is comprised of Bremer County, most of Fayette and Buchanan counties, and northern Black Hawk County. The seat is currently held by Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, who defeated incumbent Brian Schoenjahn, D-Arlington, in 2016.
“I’m a proud, life-long Iowan who is concerned about the direction our state is heading. We need to take immediate steps to rebuild rural Iowa and turn things around for Iowans living in our small towns and farms,” Egli said. “I care about the people of Iowa and I’m worried that we are at a standstill because of the actions of our current legislators.”
Egli pointed to several key issues that inspired her to run, including:
• Revitalizing small towns and rural areas:
“The needs of small towns and rural areas have taken a back seat under the Republican-controlled Legislature and Governor,” Egli said. “We must do more to support family farmers, especially new farmers; boost job training and apprenticeships at Hawkeye Community College and other community colleges; and support Main Street businesses.”
• Making Iowa schools no.1 again:
“As a teacher, I know that our public schools are the heart of our communities, especially in small towns and rural areas. Like many Iowans, I am disappointed to see how support for our public schools has suffered in recent years,” Egli said. “Our students need smaller class sizes, better mental health services and basic supplies in classrooms.”
• Strengthening health care and mental health services:
“We must work together to create a children’s mental health system that gives Iowa families better access to services, especially for Iowans living in small towns and rural areas,” Egli said. “The privatization of Medicaid has been a disaster for our rural hospitals, health care providers and Iowans whose health depends on it.”
Egli was a middle school and elementary teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District for 33 years. She continues to work part-time as a substitute teacher.
Egli has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Wartburg College and a master’s degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa. She was a National Board Certified Teacher.
She and her husband Steve Egli are active in the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly and they have co-chaired the Waverly United Way Campaign. They have been active in many civic and charitable organizations. They have two adult children and five grandchildren.
Pam has also has been involved with the Golf for the Cure fundraiser, Wartburg Community Symphony and Waverly Chamber Music Series.
“I will be visiting every corner of the district to listen and learn from as many people as possible,” she said. “I encourage anyone to contact me at pamegliforsenate@gmail.com.”
Pam Egli, a Democrat, will formally kick off her campaign for the Iowa Senate with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Waverly Country Club, 507 8th Avenue SW, Waverly.
Donations can also be made online: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/pam-egli-for-senate-1