The Eick children followed in their mother’s footsteps last month, to educator roles in the Oelwein Schools summer sessions.
Among teachers at the Oelwein Schools four-week June sessions that concluded July 2 were a couple of former Oelwein students and the children of Oelwein paraeducator Robin Eick and David Eick.
One is already a teacher. Samantha “Sam” Eick teaches third grade in Waterloo at Fred Becker Elementary and worked on reading and writing with the students in Oelwein this summer. Sam substitute-taught for a year at Wings Park Elementary before being hired at Waterloo.
Sam graduated from University of Northern Iowa in 2015 following OHS in 2011, and is now 28. She lives in Sumner.
Wil Eick worked teaching students math and board games. He graduated from Mount Mercy University this spring (2021) following OHS in 2016. He holds math and computer science majors and and is currently waiting on a background check for a prospective job in Oelwein, according to his mother.
Eick has been with the Oelwein school district now for 18 years, all of it at the middle school.
“Oh my gosh, I had tears in my eyes Monday morning to see both our kids back at the middle school where I work!” Eick posted on social media last month as they went to work. “We are so very proud that they are back there and both are now teaching Summer School!”