ELDORADO — Ferlin Lauer of Eldorado has announced that he will be seeking a seat on the Fayette County Board of Supervisors in this year’s election.
Lauer, a Republican, is running for the at-large seat currently held by Janell Bradley of Fayette. She has announced that she will be seeking re-election. Bradley is also a Republican.
Lauer will be seeking his first public office. A life-long resident of Fayette County, he farms, does excavation work and drives truck for a living.
Lauer said he would like to see less spending by the County and see more work being done to improve roads.
“The outrageous spending by the County needs to be curbed. I’m also concerned about the roads. We need to bring them back like they should be,” he remarked.
He encourages people to call him to voice their own concerns.
“I’d like to hear from the people. They’re the ones paying the bills,” he stated.
His phone number is 563-422-5934. “Leave your name and number and I will call you back,” he said, if the don’t get an answer.