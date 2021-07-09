Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

July 7, 2021

HAZLETON — Eleanor A. Corcoran, 95, of Hazleton died Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia.

Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

