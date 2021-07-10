Oct. 6, 1925 — July 7, 2021
HAZLETON — Eleanor A. Corcoran, 95, of Hazleton passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank with Rev. Jacob D. Swenson officiating.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday.
Interment: Hazleton Cemetery in Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name to the donor’s charity of choice.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Eleanor Arlene Schwartz was born Oct. 6, 1925, in rural Oelwein, the daughter of Albert and Anna (Buckholtz) Schwartz. She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1943. On Nov. 12, 1947, she was united in marriage to George Harlan Corcoran at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate.
Eleanor helped George on the farm and later worked beside him in their business, Mr. Power Clean, until retirement. Eleanor was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank. She lived most of her life in the Oelwein and Hazleton area until March of 2020, when she moved to Albia to be closer to family.
Eleanor is survived by her three sons: Kurt Corcoran of Montour, Loren (Sue) Corcoran of Albia and Scott Corcoran of Nevada; daughter: Lona Bratz of Exline; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and one on the way; sister: Beverly Gaul of Ethel, Missouri; sister-in-law: Kay Schwartz of Westgate; daughter-in-law: Diane Corcoran of Waterloo; and special friends: Barb and Gene Seiffert, Margaret and George Mitton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: Duane Corcoran; son-in-law: Robert Bratz; daughter-in-law: Sue (Corcoran) Harder; sisters: Charlene Carlson, Dolores Corcoran and Alberta Schwartz; and brother: Walter Schwartz.