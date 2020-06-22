A bill related to absentee ballots and the Iowa Secretary of State's ability to change election procedures is awaiting action from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Republican-controlled Senate had originally passed a bill restricting the Iowa Secretary of State from automatically sending out absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters.
Rep. Bruce Bearinger, D-Oelwein, D, said that was abn attempt by the Republican-controlled Senate as an attempt to "disenfranchise elderly, disabled and poor…populations who are largely democratic. It was an attempt at voter suppression."
The bill passed in the Senate and moved on to the House for action.
In a June 11 article written by Ian Richardson, the Des Moines Register reported, Reps. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, and Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, in the House of Representatives, proposed an amendment to the bill. Their change softened the restriction on the Iowa Secretary of State. It required that the secretary of state seek approval from the Legislative Council — a group of lawmakers made up of leadership and long-serving members of both parties in the House and Senate — before changing election procedures. The Legislative Council could approve the planned changes, propose an alternative, or decline to take action.
The acceptance of the amendment paved the way for approval in the House of Representatives with a 95-2 vote. The bill, HF 2486, was returned to the Senate for action.
On Saturday, the Senate passed the revised bill with a 31-16 vote.
The effort to pass the original provision stemmed from the actions of Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate in the June 2 primary elections. In preparation for that election, absentee ballot request forms went out to all registered voters. The result was a record-breaking submission of absentee ballots in the primary. The decision to modify election procedures on his own without consulting anyone stirred concern in members of the Senate.
With the onset of the Coronavirus outbreak, many states are considering the increased use of absentee balloting to accommodate voters who are concerned about their health. The use of these ballots would also protect polling place workers, many of whom are elderly.