Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING... .THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA TODAY CAPABLE OF PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL. WITH THE GROUND ALREADY NEARLY SATURATED FROM SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL OVER THE WEEKEND, ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE WILL RESULT IN QUICK RUNOFF INTO AREA STREAMS AND RIVERS. THIS MAY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. THE AREA ENCOMPASSED BY THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH RECEIVED A WIDESPREAD 1 TO 3 INCHES OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS WITH A SMALL AREA ACROSS SOUTHEAST FAYETTE AND SOUTHERN CLAYTON COUNTIES RECEIVING UP TO 4 TO 5 INCHES. A COOPERATIVE OBSERVING STATION NEAR ELKADER, IOWA REPORTED 4.17 INCHES OF RAINFALL OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS. PEOPLE LIVING OR WITH INTERESTS ALONG WATERWAYS WILL WANT TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS TODAY INTO TONIGHT. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST IOWA, CLAYTON AND FAYETTE. IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, GRANT. * UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE OVER THE SAME AREAS THAT RECEIVED SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL OVER THE WEEKEND. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. THOSE LIVING ALONG WATERWAYS ARE URGED TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&