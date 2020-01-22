As it looks to keep families involved, Wings Park Elementary administration and faculty hopes to follow up a successful Literacy Night last week with Math Night next month, this time for kindergarten through fourth grade.
Math Night will feature games and door prizes and will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, a Thursday.
“We’re very excited for another opportunity to connect school and home to help students with their learning!” Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness told the Oelwein School Board on Monday.
“We will likely have an [Area Education Agency] math consultant there to help parents understand how current math teaching strategies are implemented in the classrooms,” he said afterward.
On Jan. 16, some 110 people braved temperatures that hovered around zero to attend Literacy Night, including 40 third- and fourth-graders. Students and families enjoyed a hot meal and participated in such literacy-based activities as a snowball toss, making snowmen and reading on sleds.