Oelwein elementary students grades JK-4 are participating in the 2021 Great Kindness Challenge, themed “Kindness Unites,” this week, Jan. 25-29.
“Your child is part of a powerful and positive bullying prevention initiative that will lead to more kindness, unity and respect at school and beyond,” Principal Justin McGuinness wrote in a letter about the challenge on social media Friday.
“The great kindness challenge is, to me, not just about bullying (prevention) but practicing empathy, connection, inclusion, compassion,” said elementary life skills teacher Barb Winter, who is helping coordinate the challenge.
“Oelwein Schools are Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (focused) which means we take a proactive approach to improve safety and promote positive behavior with our students.
“This is our second year of doing the Great Kindness Challenge because we felt that would be a great way to implement those things.”
To help build momentum, the district is participating in theme days. Daily, in addition to dress-up days, teachers will discuss a quote about kindness and conduct a related activity with students.
They will hear an unattributed quote, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice,” for instance.
“This year because of COVID we had to change our activities,” Winter said.
Rather than reading and playing with classroom buddies — which students had last year — this year organizers chose activities with lower social contact. As outside agencies are not being allowed in the building owing to the pandemic, hosting the mayor to sign a kindness proclamation surrounded by students as happened last year was out.
Instead, on Monday, each student will color a poster with a kindness message which will be offered to area businesses not limited to chamber members, although the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development shared an email about the project.
“I just wanted most of the businesses to be aware,” Winter said. “We’ve had a great response.”
Students will write kind cards to anyone on the staff in their building, be it a teacher, associate or the principal, thanking them for something they appreciate. Students will also reach out to a student in a different class pod by making a valentine.
Classroom pods will be challenged to complete 100 acts of kindness, such as by choosing from a list of suggestions that were tailored for social distancing this year.
“As long as it’s a kind act, they can come up with their own as well,” Winter said.
Theme days are:
Monday: Crazy for kindness. Students wear mismatched clothes, crazy hair.
Tuesday: Hats off to kindness. Wear a favorite hat.
Wednesday: Shine bright with kindness. Wear bright colors, sunglasses.
Thursday: You’re never too old to be kind. Dress like a 100-year-old. It is also the 100th day of school.
Friday: Team kindness. Wear Husky colors, purple and gold.
