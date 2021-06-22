FAIRBANK — Eleven young women are vying for the title of Fairbank Island Queen. The coronation is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday as part of the Island Days festivities.
The contestants include Mary Bodensteiner, Kaylie Curley, Hailey Eitzenhefer, Justice Heinze, Ellie Neil, Olivia Oldfather, Jaylynn Robinson, Katlyn Rundquist, Elly Schares, Bridget Seemann and Nolynn Silva.
Mary Bodensteiner is the daughter of Kevin and Brenda Bodensteiner and sibling to Adam, Jarod, and sister-in-law Mary Lowe.
In school, she has played basketball, run cross country and track, participated in FFA where she was elected president for 2021-22, and was inducted into Wapsie Honor Society.
She stays active in her community, volunteering for Immaculate Conception Church breakfasts and projects, and for the Fairbank Fire Department cleaning trucks.
Special honors include honor roll, FFA Star Junior Award, North Iowa Cedar League Basketball Second Team All-Conference honors, and the lead FFA officership.
In five years, she hopes to be working toward a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Iowa State University. She also intends to stay active in church and professional opportunities.
She cites her mom as her biggest influence not only in academics but also helping her grow in her faith.
The Fairbank Fire Department is sponsors her.
Kaylie Curley is the daughter of Nick and Jo Curley and sibling to Anna, Peyton and Mason.
In school, she has
managed varsity boys basketball.
In five years, she sees herself studying to work with search and rescue dogs.
She says her mom has most influenced her life.
“Seeing her push for what she wants inspires me to be a strong individual,” Curley said.
The Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary sponsors her.
Hailey Eitzenhefer is the family member of Justin, Amie, Hannah, Mary, Briley and Pierson.
In school, she has participated in basketball, cross country and track and field, cheered for football, mentored, participated in Student Ambassadors and volunteered in the community through the school-based Silver Cord program.
She has been named to the school honor roll.
In five years she hopes to have graduated college and be working as an interior designer or a forensic scientist while beginning to settle down and start a family.
Her greatest influences, she says, are her great grandparents, Maurice and Wilma Welsh.
“Even at their ages today they are still serving our community,” she said.
Fairbank Community Club sponsors her.
Justice Heinze is the niece of both Zach Heinze and Justin and Sheila Heinze, and the biological daughter of Johnny Heinze.
She has been named to the school honor roll.
In five years she plans to be concluding her studies at University of Northern Iowa and seeking a teaching position at a low-income school.
Her greatest influence, she says, is her biological mom.
“I grew up with a rough start to life when I was living with my mom,” she writes. “It wasn’t a place for a kid. Now I aspire to be better than that.”
Little Island Child Care Center sponsors her.
Ellie Neil is the family member of Todd, Alisa and Cole Neil. Her school activities include softball, basketball, track, football statistics, Student Ambassadors, FFA, teacher’s assistant and mentoring.
She has been involved in the community through 4-H; serving food for church, FFA, the assisted living and concession stand, “books and breakfast” at Fairbank Elementary; helping at blood drives, Bremer County Fair setup and cleanup, and helping businesses clean up after the floods.
Honors include having a 4.0 grade point average since seventh grade, induction into National Honor Society, 4-H officer; and for FFA, earning her Greenhand, Chapter and Iowa degrees.
She was North Iowa Cedar League Softball Honorable Mention.
She was state point leader in Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association with her market heifer and Chi steer, which is a certain crossbreed of Chianina and Angus. She also won recognition from the Professional Photographers of Iowa four years in a row.
In five years, given her passions of “helping others and working in agriculture,” she hopes to pursue a career in the medical field such as nursing or attend Iowa State University for animal science or agribusiness.
She cites her parents as her greatest influence.
“They have taught me many life lessons,” she writes; “a strong work ethic, honesty, how to treat people with respect, the importance of family and how to never give up.”
Fairbank Community Club sponsors her.
Olivia Oldfather, is the daughter of Gabriel and Stephanie Oldfather and sibling to Aidan and Norah.
School activities include golf, cheerleading for football and wrestling and serving in Student Ambassadors.
In the community, she has volunteered for Red Cross blood drives, meals and events through the Silver Cord program and Student Ambassadors.
For honors, she has been elected to Student Ambassadors three years, volunteered for Silver Cord three years, and been named to honor roll two years.
In five years, she hopes to be graduating college with a business marketing degree, finding a home in the Cedar Valley area and launching her own marketing business.
She names her grandmother, Jamey, as her greatest influence.
“She has always pushed me to try new things (piano, flute, cheerleading) and is always helping me achieve my goals in school, work and everyday life,” Oldfather writes.
The Fairbank American Legion sponsors her.
Jaylynn Robinson is the daughter of Ryan and Jessica Robinson and sibling to Hunter, Holten and Nevaeh.
Throughout high school she has been involved in volleyball, archery and golf. She has been a teacher’s assistant every year and tutors many students.
In the community, she worked through the pandemic at the Fairbank Food Center, worked at the pool as a lifeguard, worked the concession stand at school events and has babysat in the community. She now works at Casey’s General Store.
She counts Wapsie Honor Society, 4.0 honor roll and the Silver Cord volunteering program among her honors.
In five years she intends to be completing her board exam to become a Registered Nurse and earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing while working her way to become a nurse practitioner specializing in pediatric or neonatal care.
“My parents, Jessica and Ryan Robinson, are very inspirational to me,” she writes. “They both have always been there for me, and have always pushed me to be the best I could be.”
The Immaculate Conception Church Parish sponsors her.
Katlyn Rundquist is the family member of April, Kodi, Paul, Ayden, Maddie, Olivia and Landon.
She is active in volleyball and track for school and the Immaculate Conception Church youth group.
Honors activities include the Silver Cord volunteering program.
In five years, she hopes to be working as an occupational therapy assistant in Iowa City.
Her greatest influence is her mom.
“She has always been there for me, supports everything I do and has an amazing work ethic,” she writes.
IC Church sponsors her.
Elly Schares is the daughter of Josh and Mandy Schares and sibling to Carver and Cora.
School activities include Student Ambassadors, cheerleading and golf.
In the community, she volunteers in blood drives, painting and cleaning windows for homecoming week, and helping at community dinners.
In five years, she sees herself graduating college and getting a full-time job in radiation sciences, getting her first house and planning to start a family.
While acknowledging her family’s “huge impact” in her life, Schares cites Wapsie Valley Cener for Advanced Professional Studies advisor Haley Tiedt as influencing her in a different way.
“As my CAPS instructor, she taught me what to expect in the real world and helped me become more confident,” Schares writes.
Fairbank Historical Society sponsors her.
Bridget Seemann is the daughter of Richard “Bubba” and Sarah Seemann and sibling of Timothy, James and Grace.
She is active in archery, track, FFA, football cheerleading, and Student Ambassadors, Wapsie Honor Society and the Silver Cord volunteering program.
Her community activities include FFA events, volunteering at Parkview, working at the Fairbank Aquatic Center.
Honors include induction into Wapsie Honor Society, serving as president of Student Ambassadors, chairing the FFA Support Group, and earning a 4.0 grade point average through high school.
In five years, she plans to be finishing college and getting married with one child by then while continuing to grow her faith and expand her knowledge to the fullest.
Her dad, she says, is her greatest influence.
“From the time I was little, my dad has helped me grow in my faith (which is what I’m most thankful for),” she writes. “He was one of the first people to get me interested in fitness, and watching him lead in several areas has made me a better leader. He has been there for me in my darkest time, and I would not be the person I am today without him.”
Fairbank Development Corp. sponsors her.
Nolynn Silva is the daughter of Armando and Janece Silva and sibling to Armando Jr., Yair, Malena and Emma.
Her school activities include serving on Student Ambassadors for three years including one year as treasurer.
As for her community involvement, before being employed at Little Island Child Care Center, she volunteered at numerous fundraising events. Pre-COVID pandemic, she volunteered for two years each at teaching vacation Bible school and helping the Fairbank Girl Scouts.
Special honors include honor roll all three years of high school.
In five years she foresees herself having her general education completed at Hawkeye Community College and completing school at a university to obtain “a career that I love and will want to do for the rest of my life.”
Her dad, she says, has influenced her the most.
“He came from little to nothing and has built a wonderful life, all by himself,” she writes. “Watching him has taught me that you have to work for what you want. He has influenced me to have (a) good work ethic and I am forever grateful for him and what he has done for my family.”
Little Island Child Care Center sponsors her.