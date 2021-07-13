A 53-year-old Elgin man accused of a decade of sexual abuse is facing the prospect of up to 25 years in prison.
John Leo Franzen has been charged in Fayette County District Court with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony.
He turned himself into the Fayette County Jail on Friday, July 9, the day after a warrant was issued following a month-long investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning when the victim was 12, he repeatedly sexually abused and threatened her from 2002 to 2012, according to the criminal complaint.
This is an ongoing investigation that spreads to other jurisdictions and more charges could be filed, according to a news release from the sheriff.
If convicted, Franzen could face up to 25 years in prison and be required to register on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
He qualified for a court-appointed attorney. In his application he says he has no job.
His $25,000 cash bond was posted Monday and he was released from the Fayette County Jail with an order to have no contact with the alleged victim.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. July 20.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim said the sexual abuse began when she was 12 and occurred at a farm in Hawkeye until she was 19. She then moved to West Union and the abuse continued for a few more years. Franzen threatened harm if she told anyone.
The complaint listed a barn as the crime site.
The complaint also lists his residence as Elgin, although he said it is Hawkeye on his application for a court-appointed attorney.