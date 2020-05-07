The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple 911 calls at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, regarding a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Klock Road and Highway 150 near Fayette. According to the sheriff’s investigation, Steven Lee Johanningmeier, 33, from Elgin, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Hwy 150 when he attempted to pass a 2000 Freightliner Conventional operated by John Kevin Frey, 67, from Fayette. Johanningmeier failed to see the Freightliner making a left turn onto Klock Road. The two vehicles collided in the roadway. Both vehicles are considered a total loss.
Frey was not injured, Johanningmeier was transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union for non-life threatening injures. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fayette Police Dept. Fayette Fire Dept and Fayette Ambulance. Charges are pending and the accident remains under investigation.