An Elgin man received minor injuries when the van he lost control of the van he was driving Sunday night and crashed into a telephone pole, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:44 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a vehicle in the ditch on Cedar Road just north of Dove Road, about three miles south of Elgin. Loren Patrick Strong, 36, was driving a Red 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Van north bound when he lost control and entered the west side ditch. The van struck and broke a telephone pole.
The Chrysler is considered a total loss, but Strong received minor injuries and was transported to Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elgin Fire Department and TriState Ambulance.
The accident remains under investigation.