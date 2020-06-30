Elgin man seriously injured in Friday morning crash

An Elgin man is in a LaCrosse hospital with serious injuries after an early Friday morning accident between West Union and Elgin.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called out on a 911 call at 4:34 a.m. to a vehicle in the ditch on Golden Road near G Avenue, approximately four miles east of West Union. Deputies and rescue personnel arrived to find the demolished van of Justin Gerald Limkemann, 35, of Elgin, in the south ditch.
Deputies determined Limkemann had been driving east on Golden Road with he lost control of his 2005 green Dodge X6 Grand Caravan and went into the ditch. The van rolled multiple times causing Limkemann to be ejected.
Gundersen AirCare was called to the scene and transported Limkemann to Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, with life-threatening injuries. Assisting at the scene were West Union Fire Department and TriState Ambulance EMS. The accident remains under investigation.