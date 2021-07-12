An Elgin man arrested for violating a no contact order got into an altercation with Fayette County Jail staff Friday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
David Wayne Gyorko, 37, was arrested and transported to the jail on the simple misdemeanor of violation of a no contact order after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Clermont area at about 11:15 p.m. Friday.
He had repeatedly contacted the person protected by the order via text message, according to the criminal complaint.
While at the jail, Gyorko got into an altercation with jail staff which resulted in him being shot with a Taser, says a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, which added that no serious injuries occurred.
He was then charged the serious misdemeanor of interference with correctional officials.
According to the criminal complaint, after booking Gyorko into the jail an officer ordered him into a cell. Gyorko took an aggressive stance and said, I’m not going into the cell.” After Gyorko ignored multiple command, the officer deployed a Taser, which did not make a complete connection.
In the end, a deputy assisted in pushing Gyorko into the cell, the complaint says.