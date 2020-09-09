Clayton County Conservation will host area distance runners in the Second Annual Pony Hollow Trail 15K (9.3 miles) at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in Elkader. For safety reasons there will be no race-day registration. Rather, pre-registering can be done online at http://getmeregistered.com/PonyHollow, which lists the cost as $35, or by printing and mailing a form from www.claytoncountyconservation.org/ponyhollow15k. All registrations will be closed at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22. A long-sleeve performance shirt is guaranteed to those who register before Oct. 15.
The path meanders in the trees along the Turkey River and Robert’s Creek following the flat, lime-chipped Pony Hollow Trail and the Elkader Exercise Trail. Funds raised will be used for future trail expansion efforts to join the two Pony Hollow trail heads into a continuous loop.
Packet pickup will be at two spots: at Osborne Welcome Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23, or on race day Oct. 24 from 7:30-8:45 a.m. in the Elkader City Park, Floral Hall shelter house with parking and bathrooms nearby.
The race will start promptly at 9 a.m. at the Elkader Little League Park located a block south of the Elkader City Park, across the street from the south trailhead on the corner of South High Street and Hwy. 13. No parking will be allowed at the start/finish. Please use the city park and pool parking lot.
For non-running supporters, donations will be accepted at Clayton County Conservation. Conservation also is seeking volunteers to help on race day. For more information call 563-245-1516 or email mscherf@claytoncountyia.gov. The event is set up on Facebook for those wanting a reminder: https://www.facebook.com/events/318288372585460/.