ELKADER — Sweet Corn Days will be held July 23-26 and the festival will proceed with preventative measures put in place by the CDC and IDPH and will follow the Governor’s Proclamation.
Sweet Corn Days is the vity of Elkader’s largest town celebration.
“It’s a fun-filled weekend with plenty of activities for kids and adults. Without the support of sponsors and the Elkader Fire Department, Sweet Corn Days would not be possible. We hope you come for the cobs of fun and stay for a shuck’n good time,” said organizers.
The following is a schedule of events:
Thursday, July 23
5–7 p.m. — Free ice cream social
Friday, July 24
8 a.m. — Golf tournament
5:45 p.m. — Crowning of Sweet Corn Days royalty
6-9 p.m. — Carnival
6 p.m. to midnight — Food Vendors and Beer Tent
8 p.m. — midnight - Live Music
9 p.m. — Fireworks at dusk
Saturday, July 25
7:30 a.m. — 5K Walk/Run
9 a.m. — Soft ball tournament
10 a.m. to 1 a.m — Food vendors and beer tent
10:30 a.m. — Free kiddie tractor pull and a bean bag tournament
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Carnival
2 p.m. — Sweet Corn Days Parade
3-6 p.m. — Car show
4 p.m. — Free sweet corn
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Live music
Sunday, July 26
10:30 a.m. — Whistlin' Bit Saddle Club Fun Show