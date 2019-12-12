Brian and Becky Meisgeier were married in 1993. They farmed the family farm, north of Arlington, where they milked cows, had corn crop and hay ground. They lived life simply, worked hard and made a living doing what they loved.
In 2005, Brian was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. After two years, he was forced to sell his cows and rent out his land. As his disease progressed, Brian and his family faced many challenges. Being able to do simple daily tasks has become very difficult.
Brian is now in the end stage of Parkinson’s. He struggles to be able to get up and down from a chair, open doors and use the stairs. He has difficulty eating and needs to be fed by others.
Brian has lost most of his motor movements and muscle function. He is not able to speak much and communicates by using an iPad or hand gestures. The positive is that Brian is still very sharp and that is what keeps this family going strong.
Becky works in the local daycare, is the primary caregiver to her husband, and volunteers at the high school concession stand at Starmont. In March 2019, Becky was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma (breast cancer). As the sole caregiver to her husband, this was devastating for the family.
Becky began chemotherapy, radiation, and underwent two surgeries (from which she is still recovering). She experienced all the unfathomable side effects along her treatment journey.
Brian and Becky have 2 children. Jared is a senior at Iowa State University and Kenna is a junior at Starmont High School.
Jared was able to help out while he was in high school, doing the outdoor tasks that Brian once did.
Kenna has taken over most of the household chores — cleaning, cooking, buying groceries, etc. She also attends doctor appointments along with caring for both of her parents.
Area residents are asked to consider helping this family that has endured so much, but remains positive and uplifted.
Please come help us pack the Arlington Community Event Center on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The funds raised will help the family purchase a lift chair, stair lift, and remodel their shower to make it more handicap accessible.
There will be a community church service at 10:30 a.m. on the 12th, followed by a soup and loose meat sandwich lunch.
David Burrack will conduct a live auction, starting at 12:30. Anyone who has items to donate, may contact Trudi Schnell (319) 238-1009, Joyce Knickerbocker (563) 633-5865, or the Arlington Community Event Center (563) 633-5140.
“Faith can move mountains” Matthew 17:20