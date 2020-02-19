Embrace chaos.
Evolve.
Enterprise.
This is not just a birthday card slogan.
It is the motto Jessica and Doug Kroymann, of Waverly, live by.
Put otherwise, welcome to the everyday adventures of the Kroymann crew.
For those used to tightly-regimented routines and daily predictability, it might be mind-boggling to imagine, for instance, what a morning looks like in the Kroymann household, where six kids, ranging in age from 13 to 1, command their parents’ attention.
But for Jessica and Doug, the hustle and bustle of the house is just the order of things.
The Clinton natives’ innate flexibility and their ability to adapt to circumstances in motion have become the core principle of their family foundation.
Jessica’s multiple child-rearing duties may seem like an all-absorbing, energy-draining activity, and some days, that may be the case, but the 2007 UNI graduate is also finding time to work on her businesses.
As the owner of Naturally Delicious, a meal prep business she runs out of her kitchen, she has been making home-cooked meals for friends and customers, an idea she developed once the family moved to Waverly. She is also a promoter for a community-based marketing company called Pruvit.
The rhythm of this business arrangement fits well with Jessica’s hectic family schedule and blends her caring attitude with her love for cooking.
Jessica grew up with home-cooked meals every day, thanks to her mother’s dedicated efforts.
But while her mom did the cooking more as a duty, little Jessica developed a reverence for it.
“To me, cooking is an art,” she says.
As a little girl, Jessica read cookbooks rather than fairy tales, taking the then text-heavy compilations to her room as a bedtime reading.
She soaked all she could from working at the Italian restaurant in her hometown, Rastrelli’s, where owner Mike Rastrelli showed her some ethnic recipes.
When Food Network came on the air in 1993, and later the Cooking Channel, which launched in 2002, Jessica learned as much as she could from chefs around the world.
Eventually, she found her own style.
“I am self-taught,” she says with pride.
Food and healthy cooking became her “love language,” as she puts it.
“It is an honor for me to cook for families and know that I am giving them something wholesome,” she says.
Her most popular meal is Chicken Pad Thai, and, on another extension of her business, a Keto-based nutrition plan, Cordon Bleu is the most requested item.
“I specialize in low carb Keto cooking, but I will cook any dietary meal,” she says.
Meanwhile, Jessica’s oldest daughter, Delilah, 12, has stepped up to help her mom, but the middle-schooler has also exhibited a talent for baking.
“I am a terrible baker, I burn everything, but Delilah is great at baking,” Jessica laughs. “Cooking is an art and baking requires such precision.”
Early on, Jessica and Doug made the decision to raise their kids at home rather at child care facilities, which are scarce in the area.
At the time, they worked at a local advertising agency, but as their family grew, it made little sense to outsource child-rearing responsibilities to others, so Jessica focused on the kids.
Meanwhile, Doug started working at Steege Construction, a position he loves and a job that he can tailor to his family’s needs today.
At the time the Kroymanns contemplated leaving their advertising agency jobs, with four kids in tow, the decision seemed pretty daunting, but looking back, it was meant to be.
“I am a huge believer that things happen for a reason,” Jessica says.
It is because of that decision that the family moved to Waverly, where they have found a supportive network and a community at Crosspoint Church, where they belong.
“Faith is a big part of it, and that helps, too,” she says.
It is also because of severing the ties with a demanding job outside of the house that Jessica has been able to focus on her own pursuits. Follow her on https://www.facebook.com/NaturallyDeliciousJK/.
She is putting her electronic media degree to use these days by making three to four videos of her cooking and working on her YouTube channel, Jessica Kroymann Crazykitchen_lady. Stay tuned to this one, as news is about to break soon on the next step for her.
Jessica says her secret to happiness is her teamwork with her husband. And, as they grow up, their kids, Hudson, 13, Delilah, 12, Simeon, 10, Zion, 8, Abel, 3, Athalia, 1, also take their unique spots on the Kroymann crew.
As it turns out, for the Kroymanns, embracing chaos has proved to be a thrilling adventure.
“We never have a feeling like we have arrived,” she says. “We are always looking for what the next better is for our family. We try to give our kids the best life we can. We are a constant work in progress.”