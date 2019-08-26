Emerald ash borer, the non-native beetle that attacks and kills ash trees has been confirmed in Chickasaw, Franklin and Jones counties for the first time, according to an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release.
This brings the total to 69 counties in Iowa where this invasive insect has been detected.
The latest new-county discoveries occurred in Chickasaw County’s New Hampton, Franklin County’s Hampton and Jones County’s Anamosa. Officials with the Animal and Plant Health and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed collected samples positive for EAB.