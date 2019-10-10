If you enjoy camping, autumn can be a bittersweet time of year. It’s the perfect weather for gathering around a campfire for warmth and getting up to a crisp autumn morning.
But it’s also the time when many campgrounds shutdown for the year. The Oelwein City Park Campground is one of those locations. Set on gently sloping ground along the west side of Lake Oelwein, the campground fills quickly each year for the summer enjoyment of living in the oak-shaded outdoors, with a fishing hole at your front door, yet only a short distance from city amenities.
“It’s exactly the kind of lifestyle Jan and I chose for our retirement,” said Rick Ladeburg, who, with his wife Jan, splits each year between Iowa and Arizona. “We started RV-ing when I retired.”
The Ladeburgs have their Iowa RV, a 1996 Airbus that Rick says is an “antique” but in excellent shape. When the camping season ends in Oelwein, they winterize the RV and store it locally, where it is ready for them when they return in late spring.
Wednesday, Rick was busy cleaning up the RV and packing things away from the campsite that has been their home for the summer. The Airbus looked a little lonely as the sole resident left along the upper tier of the campground.
“We’re close to the last ones to leave, except for the hosts and one other guy. They are leaving this weekend. I heard Josh (Johnson, parks superintendent) will probably shut off the utilities on Sunday,” Ladeburg said. He and Jan will likely head south by Friday, to their winter destination in Arizona where they have another camper set up at a campground.
The Ladeburgs lived in Westgate before becoming RV’ers. Rick worked 36 ½ years at Donaldson Co., then for Birdnow, drove semi for a while, and retired from Lifeline in Sumner. They raised two sons and a daughter. One son lives in Oelwein, the other in Indiana, where they visit during the summer, and their daughter is in Mason City, also nearby. The family includes six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a great, step-grandchild.
Being portable parents and grandparents gives the Ladeburgs the versatility to come and go and stay in touch with all of their family.
“This is the way I wanted retirement to be, I do what I want, when I want,” Rick said. “We’re pretty laid back. The only thing I have to worry about is getting all our stuff packed up. I’m finding it takes a lot longer to pack up than to unpack.”
Rick says both campsites have their own appeal. Obviously, one of the biggest advantages of going to Arizona is to avoid the cold and snow in Iowa. But they plan to be back again next year when Iowa warms up.