WEST UNION — Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz brought two core samples from County Road W-14 to his weekly update during the County Board meeting on Monday.
One sample, that held together, showed that cold in place recycling would be possible for the project. The technique recycles preexisting asphalt on the road as a layer before two more asphalt lifts are laid down at a later date.
The other sample showed a dreary picture of a road that is failing. When the sample was cored out, the middle layer of the road crumbled and broke away from the top and bottom layer, so that the sample was in three pieces. Fantz said that shows that the inner layer of the road was failing.
W-14 isn’t the only asphalt road in the county with similar problems.
“Not all of our center layers are failing, but there are enough of them that we can’t afford to wait,” said Fantz.
He added that the two core samples provide a snapshot of the road’s life. He noted that the bottom layer shows a strong, well-constructed soil-aggregate sub-base that holds up well until it is saturated with water. The next layer is the original hot-mix asphalt lift that was probably constructed sometime in the late 1940s to early 1950s. The second layer from the top, which is now an inner layer, was added to the road sometime in the 1960s or 1970s. That signifies the last real investment in the road. The top layer shows the multiple seal coats that have been used to affordably extend the life of the road for as long as possible.
“Fifty years of underinvestment in our road system has= brought us to where we are today,” Fantz said. “We simply can’t milk the legacy of the World War II generation any longer.”
Fantz then asked the supervisors if they wanted him to continue his preliminary investigation into bonding $5 million to fix approximately 27 miles of failing asphalt roads in Fayette County. The Supervisor said yes, but it was noted that the $5 million essential-county general-obligation bond would be combined with all of the county’s Farm-to-Market dollars to complete the project.
The roads that Secondary Roads is eying for this reconstruction project include:
• W-14 south of St. Lucas,
• W-14 from Hawkeye to Highway 93,
• B-66 out of Hawkeye,
• Echo Valley Road in West Union, C-50 from V-68 to Oelwein, and small portions of 25th Street, and R and Q Avenues near Oelwein.
• W-14 from Hawkeye to Highway-93 was already slated for the 2021 construction season, but Fantz doesn’t think it can wait
“At some point, take the road back to a gravel road is going to be the only option,” Fantz told the board. “There are some counties doing that right now, but I don’t think we want to be one of those. I just don’t feel that we can wait.”
When asked if the Supervisors would put this bond on the November ballot, they said no because they don’t have to put essential county purpose general obligation bonds up for vote.