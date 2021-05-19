Fayette County Secondary Roads crews continued work Wednesday replacing a drainage culvert under W14/R Avenue north of Highway 3. County Engineer Joel Fantz says work on the corridor will set the stage for a resurfacing project next summer.
Work on the farm-to-market corridor began Tuesday, a Fayette County Road Notification says.
“The work on W14 this year north of Highway 3 is a combination of maintenance projects like the culvert replacement that you took a picture of and construction projects such as the bridge replacement over the Volga River,” Fantz said.
“We are working hard to complete this work in preparation for a major resurfacing project on the corridor next summer.”
According to the county work notifications, the culvert replacement is intended to conclude by week-end.
“They actually worked through the rain yesterday and today on the culvert replacement in an effort to get the road open by this weekend,” Fantz said Wednesday.