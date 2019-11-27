ST. LUCAS — The 17th snnual “Christmas Reflections” Holiday Brunch will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, at the German-American Museum, 212 East Main St., St. Lucas.
This festive holiday brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with a Museum Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Brunch will consist of a variety of homemade soups and hot roast pork sandwiches, homemade desserts, including a variety of German cookies and treats and refreshments. It’s a free will donation event.
During the open house, guests are invited to tour the museum to view the many new artifacts and expanded historic exhibits and also enjoy the newly restored Museum windows. Experience the warmth and spirit of a traditional Christmas celebration.
The museum will be decorated with unique holiday décor, trees decorated with glittering ornaments, and beautiful holiday displays. Live piano Christmas music accompanied by carolers will add to the spirit of Christmas.