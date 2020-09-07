Since the start of the Covid Pandemic, there have been more visitors to our Buchanan County Parks and Natural Areas as well as to natural areas throughout the US (according to Google Community Mobility Reports). It is great to see so many people appreciate the value of the outdoors in this trying time.
So what activities are you participating in while visiting? I have seen and visited with paddlers on Fontana Lake and the Wapsipinicon River; campers at Jakway, Troy Mills, Boies Bend, Lime Creek and Fontana; bird watchers at Ham Marsh and Wapsi Access Park; fishers at Cortright and Sand Creek; geocachers at Crumbacher and Putty Root Preserve; hikers at Nibeck Wildlife Preserve and Grover Timber and Tree Plantings; butterfly taggers at Bryantsburg Prairie; and explorers at Fontana’s Nature Play areas and at Patton Prairie.
I am quite sure that there have been many more visitors I missed enjoying our areas. It seems many have taken a greater appreciation of the natural world and public areas.
Hopefully, you have been documenting these visits with photos – a great way to share your experiences. I imagine some of the images you have captured are outstanding – and I would really love to stop imagining and see them. Please take the time to enter your photos in the Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest. Photographers must be amateurs, but need not be from Buchanan County.
Photos must have been taken in a Buchanan County Natural Area – that includes, but is not limited to — our county conservation areas. Backyard gardens, roadside ditches, neighborhood creeks, all are also natural areas.
Take a look back on your phone or camera for images from winter and spring or take some time these next few weeks to get out and capture nature. Prairies are bursting with color as summer transitions into fall and woodlands are beginning to develop color before leaves drop. Wildlife can be counted on during drier weather to visit ponds and streams – especially at dawn and dusk when lighting conditions are great for photography.
Please remember that many Buchanan County Parks and Natural Areas are multi-use areas and hunting seasons are opening — it is a good idea to wear bright colors when visiting.
There is no fee to enter photos and cash prizes are available for the grand prize image and the four category winners (wildlife, people enjoying nature, plants and wildflowers, and landscapes). Complete rules including entry requirements are available on our website – www.buchanancountyparks.com under Photo Contest on the sub-menu.