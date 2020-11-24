The Wapsie Valley wrestling team comes in with a State place winner, three district qualifiers and promising newcomers.
“This year’s group is full of enthusiasm for the year to start,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Danny Adams. “It’s a great group of kids that have a lot of potential. We have a big amount of underclassmen, but they are coachable group that have given a lot time to the sport.”
Importantly for dual matches, they have the depth for fill all the weight classes.
“This year’s team should also be able to fill out the line-up which will make this team competitive,” Adams said.
Adams is in his 11th year at the school and has a 125-120 team record. His assistant coaches are Brian Krall (11th year) and Wyatt Forsyth (2nd year).
The Warriors had an
8-17 record in team duals last season.
Top returners this season include Dawson Schmit, who took fourth in State at 106 pounds. He lans to compete at 113 in his freshman year of high school.
Senior Brady Benning was a district qualifier at 145, but plans to drop to 138.
Senior Tylen Hirsch, a district qualifier at 152 last season is aiming for 145.
Senior Isiah Morse, a district qualifier at 182 is headed to the 285 weight class.
Newcomers expected to make an impact include AAU qualifier Easton Krall, AAU place winner Jake Schoer, and two-time AAU place winner Tucker Ladeburg.
Returning letter winners include Sam Banger,
Kaden Brady, Hunter Ackerman, Isaiah Price, Cole Snyder, Austin Hesse, Cannon Joerger, and Keegon Brown.
The Warriors will be a younger team and will take their share of lumps because of it.
“The number of upperclassmen is low therefore we lack experience,” Adams said. “It will be great to see the leaders of this team step up and take charge through our weaknesses.”
Key teams to beat in the North Iowa Cedar League are Union, Hudson and East Marshall.