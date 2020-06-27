MAYNARD — After spending the last 28 years attending city council meetings and paying the bills for the city of Maynard, city clerk Lois Erickson will turn in her keys and retire June 30, 2020. Through the past 28 years she has worked with five different mayors, three street superintendents, and numerous council members.
Lois was hired by the city in April of 1992 when the previous city clerk Jackie Reed had resigned. The flexible hours and her love for bookkeeping made the job most attractive. She had previously worked for Hamilton Hardware, Spahn & Rose Lumber, and West Central School.
Over the past 28 years there have certainly been several changes that have occurred to the position, like more state reports that have to be completed and the improvements to the water and sewer systems.
The veteran clerk did admit that the biggest changes she has seen were the completion of the new library and moving her office to its present location on Main Street in 2017. She also has been library board treasurer, which made the job of creating the new building much more rewarding.
The flood of 1999 remains as the largest disaster while she has been clerk. After the flood, there was much contact with government agencies to aid the citizens of the community to recover their losses.
To aid with her city duties Lois has attended the Iowa Municipals Finance Officers Association in Ames and also has been a member of the NE Iowa Clerks Association. Over the years she has made acquaintances with several city clerks from the area for advice on problems that may occur.
Probably the dog barking issue has been the most annoying part of the job while on the other hand, seeing the improvements that have been made and the general good welfare of the city have been the most rewarding. Paying the bills and the general workings of the city will be the issues that will be missed mostly by the 28 year veteran.
Lois graduated from West Central High School with the class of 1972 and in November of 1972 she married her high school sweetheart Ed Erickson. Tragically, Ed passed away in January of 2018 after 45 years of marriage. Since Ed’s passing Lois has had a much deeper appreciation for life and her friends.
After Lois turns in her keys she will have more time to spend with her four grandchildren and be able to water her flowers at the proper time of the day. She may also be seen exercising her Corvette. She also has formed a bond with other widows and enjoys an evening out regularly.
The city has hired Jennifer Sieck to replace Lois. Jennifer has been under the guidance of the 28 year veteran city clerk since April with much confidence to take over the duties for the city.
The city would like to thank Lois for her 28 years of dedicated years of service to Maynard. The community wishes Lois much happiness and enjoyment in her retirement years.