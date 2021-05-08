INDEPENDENCE – U.S. Senator Joni Enrst stopped by Independence Wednesday morning as part of her annual 99-county tour.
She visited Full Circle Services at their relatively new location at 2002 Enterprise Court (across from BankIowa). While at Full Circle, she was given a tour by Executive Director Cody Brickman and Samantha Rieger, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.
Full Circle Services expanded its behavioral health program earlier this year to provide outpatient psychiatric services to all ages in Independence and the surrounding area, filling the gap in psychiatric care availability.
Rieger has the training and certification to provide psychotherapy, medication management, and assessment for clients with various mental illnesses, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, ADHD, anger management, grief, bipolar, schizophrenia, OCD, and more.
“Full Circle wanted to expand their services to meet the needs of the community,” said Brickman.
Senator Ernst said she wanted to visit Full Circle to hear about the challenges their clients have faced during the pandemic, and the importance of removing the stigma of seeking mental health help.
“This site has the capabilities that are needed in the community,” said Ernst. “We need to encourage people to seek services. We talked about how [Full Circle staff] were a little surprised at the number of children in the school system that need assistance.”
In response to that, Full Circle developed pamphlets to share with school counselors on services provided.
“There is a lot going on now, and we’re grateful [Full Circle] is here to help direct some of those who need additional information.”
Ernst spoke about Medicare coverage, but said many issues are covered by state legislation.
“But there’s certainly overarching efforts at the federal level,” she said. “Through CARES and other packages we’ve done during COVID, we are providing grant opportunities for folks like Full Circle where they can go through DHS to apply for those dollars.…That’s one way we can work with the state and make sure these programs are thriving, even in a difficult environment like the pandemic.”
Ernst also talked about drug pricing, and Senator Grassley’s efforts to be able to negotiate costs.
“I was a co-sponsor of his legislation,” she said. “Pharmaceutical costs are a heavy burden. That is one of the number one costs associated with health care across the United States.”
Another issue close to her heart is the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act. When Ernst became involved with the bipartisan bill, she stated it must add the prevention component.
“We can prosecute all we want, but I want to prevent it in the first case,” said Ernst.
Full Circle Services, Inc., was founded in 2005 in Independence with the philosophy of “putting people first” and the goal of “helping individuals learn how to take control of their life and respond to challenging situations with healthy coping skills.”
In addition to Independence, they have offices in Decorah, Fayette, Oelwein, and Waterloo. They provide supported community living, consumer directed attendant care, supported employment services, crisis stabilizations, and counseling. Independence and Oelwein also have “day hab” centers to provide daytime habilitation programs for individuals and offer respite care on behalf of family members.
Full Circle Services, Inc. Behavioral Health is accepting new patients immediately at 2002 Enterprise Court in Independence. New patients may call 319-433-3600 or visit https://www.fullcircleneia.com to set up an appointment.
According to Brickman, time slots are reserved every day for emergencies. Brickman also said anyone looking for employment opportunities may also visit the website.