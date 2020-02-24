WATERLOO — There’s a Husky among the top high school bowlers in the state.
Oelwein High School freshman Austin Espe was one of 53 boys competing in the Class 1A State Bowling Tournament on Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. He had the 25th best two-game series at 392. He rolled a 189 in his first game and a 203 in his second.
The top series, a 566, was rolled by Camanche junior Troy Edmunds. Charles City sophomore Cael Bohlen was second with a 490.
Any bowler can tell you that it’s an up and down game. To qualify for Monday’s State Tournament, Espe had rolled a 477 on Feb. 18 at Cadillac lanes. He rolled a 249 in his first game and a 228 in the second.
On Feb. 15, Espe placed first among the boys at the Individual Conference Tournament held at the Comet Bowl in Charles City. He finished ahead of Bohlen.