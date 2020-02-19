WATERLOO — Oelwein freshman Austin Espe is on a roll.
Espe, who last week won the boys title at the conference meet in Charles City, went to Waterloo’s Cadillac XBC on Tuesday and punched his ticket for State.
The 2020 IHSAA and IGHSAU State Bowling Championships are scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at Cadillac XBC.
Espe’s 477 pins after two games placed him second among individual boys at the Class 1A Joint Qualifying Tournament. He rolled a 249 in his first game and a 228 in the second.
The highest total score was by Charles City senior Cade Schmidt, who Espe finished a head of at conference.
The Oelwein boys squad placed second as a team, with a total score of 2,832. They scored 1,906 in regular games and then 191, 182, 223, 176 and 154 in their baker games.
Charles City took first place with 3,219.
Columbus Catholic came in third with 2,816 followed by Tripoli at 2,569, Sumner-Fredericksburg at 2,557, Denver at 2,541 and North Fayette Valley at 2,210.
Oelwein sophomore Austin Hoover rolled a 397 (210, 187), followed by junior Jestin Espe with a 391 (183, 208), freshman Caden Penhollow with a 341 (171, 170), senior Tyler Hosto with a 300 (170, 130) and freshman Tyrone Armstead with a 217 (107, 110).
For Sumner-Fredericksburg, Ryan Rochford had a 436 (254, 182), Lane Arens a 424 (221 203), Chris Wehling a 295 (170, 125), John Calhoun a 289 (170, 119) and Thundyr Quigley a 287 (156, 131) and Jacob Rader 264 (138, 126). Except for Rader, who is a sophomore, they are all in their junior year.
For North Fayette Valley, sophomore Kelton Loomis scored a 434 (209, 225) freshman Mason Brown-Gonnerman a 344 (193, 151), freshman Connor McMurray a 304 (147, 157), Shawn Gilson a 230 (104, 126), Jacob Ladeburg a 205 (90, 115) and freshman Carter Schlawin a 177 (85, 92).
The top team from each of the seven Class 1A Joint Qualifying Tournament sites qualified for State, plus one at-large team. Oelwein had a higher team score than two of the site qualifiers.
The teams that will compete at State and their qualifying scores are Louisa-Muscatine (3,426), Charles City (3,219), Forest City (3,149), Shenandoah (3,148), Monticello (3,069), Durant as the at-large qualifier (3,017), Camanche (2,828), and Centerville (2,624).