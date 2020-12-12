Consistency is key in bowling, and Oelwein's Austin Espe has it. On Friday, he put up the best two-game series of the meet against Decorah.
With games of 250 and 235, Espe's 485 series was 58 pins better than the second highest series. Decorah's Emmit had a 427 off games on 171 and 256.
Decorah, however won the meet 2,818 to 2,558.
Decorah scored 1,922 in the first round games, to Oelwein's 1,768. In the Baker games, Decorah outscored Oelwein 2,818 to 2,558.
Individual stats
ROUND 1
Oelwein: Jestin Espe 318 (141, 177), Austin Espe 485 (250, 235), Storm Schmidtke 269 (155, 114), Sebastian Abernathy 290 (156, 134), JaMarcus Washington 337 (169, 168) and Nathan Dolf 338 (156, 182).
Decorah: Brendan 401 (220, 181), Emmit S 427 (171, 256), Tyler S 350 (158, 192), Tyler T 398 (221, 177), Luke I 340 (191, 149), Jackson R 346 (158, 188).
BAKER GAMES
Oelwein: 790 (149, 150, 180, 152, 159).
Decorah: 896 (167, 172, 215, 171, 171).