WEST UNION — Euphoria Coffee’s business pitch won over a panel of judges Tuesday night in Dubuque, bringing a total of $28,000 in state grants to the West Union shop.
“It’s amazing,” said co-owner Nick Yost. “We are extremely excited, honored, and very humbled, because ... other applicants were very deserving as well.”
Tuesday was the final round of the Open 4 Business contest for entrants from Main Street Iowa communities. This fifth year of the contest attracted 22 applicants in May.
“I’m always wowed by our competitors. It takes guts to stand in front of a panel of judges and share your dreams for your business,” said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority and emcee of last Tuesday night’s event. “They each have a unique story, but they all share a passion for their Main Streets and a commitment to using their business to make their communities better.”
Applicants were judged on five aspects: presentation of business plan, promotion of products, advertising and social media, community impact and what the money would be used for if won.
Euphoria Coffee, owned and operated by Yost and his wife, Jacey, is at 124 East Elm St. in West Union.
“I’ve lived in West Union since the age of 12,” said Yost. “And my wife is originally from Saskatchewan, a province in Canada and we are expecting a baby.”
The Yosts began their business by purchasing a roaster in November 2017. By spring of 2018, Yost started roasting beans out of his garage. A temporary shop was later set up in the industrial part of West Union, and a month ago they opened the 124 East Elm St. location.
Euphoria Coffee serves hot and cold coffees, teas, lattes and desserts. Some of its signature drinks are an Ice Mint Tea and the Tropical Peach Tea Lemonade. The most popular coffee drinks currently are the Iced Caramel and the honey Lavender Latte, Yost said.
Euphoria Coffee, named after the definition of the word, which both Nick and Jacey felt described exactly what they wanted to provide their customers; a feeling of intense excitement and happiness, through their service and products.
“I think what makes us stand out as a business is our quality product and our community impact and interactions that we have with our community,” he said. “We give 15 percent of our profits to non-profit organizations. So, things like that help us stand out. And again, all other applicants were all well deserving. You just have to throw it all out there to see what happens.”
Part of the grant money will go toward a new roaster that is six times larger than his existing one.
“It’s a relief,” said Yost, “because, I desperately need a bigger roaster. For me to be able to have a bigger roaster sooner than I anticipated is going to give me my nights and weekends back and allow me to spend it with my family instead of being down here roasting until midnight.”
The roaster will also allow him also to work into wholesale and retail.
“If there is a coffee shop in Oelwein that wanted to buy my coffee right now, I couldn’t meet that demand,” said Yost. “If I wanted to start putting my coffee in on the shelves at Faraway in Oelwein, right now, I wouldn’t be able to.
“My shelves in my shop are empty right now because I didn’t have time to roast before I went out to Dubuque, yesterday. I’m basically roasting 25 hours a week with my roaster, as it is now.
Euphoria Coffee will also expand into a neighboring vacant lot to add outdoor seating and a patio area because of the grant money. It also will add a private meeting room for people to reserve and use.
Yost shared that the total cost of the project is $35,000. The Yosts’ personal investment will be $7,000..
“Our total expense will be covered,” said Yost, “for every dollar we spend of the grant funds, we have to match every dollar of Open 4 Business spent we have to spend 25 cents.”
Yosts’ advice to other business owners considering applying for the Main Street Iowa Program contest is: “Put your whole heart into it, and put everything you have into it. Don’t be scared to talk about your business and what makes it great. When I first started the application process; I found it hard to brag about myself, but I learned through the process that I had to do more of it then came naturally to me. Honestly, it’s a lot of work, but show your best side, put your heart into it and you will be rewarded.”
For those businesses that are similar to Euphoria Coffee, he advises: “For those that want to open a coffee shop, also put your whole heart into it. Focus on quality and don’t take short cuts.
“Customer service in a business like this is the most important thing. For sure; in a small-town Iowa, if there is one upset customer, they will tell others. It will get around.”
Thankfully, he said, that has not happened to Euphoria Coffee.
“If you do a quality product; to me that’s everything, and everything we do, we try to do it the best we can,” he said. “ Honestly, it does mean going the extra mile and trying a little harder than we would have to.
“If you see a flaw in your business, clean it up, because it all comes out in the long run, and even someone that doesn’t know ‘per say’ coffee, will still pick up on that, and if everything is done well. Focus on quality and consistency.”
That quality and consistency starts with not just the products but the training also, according to Yost.
“It takes a lot of knowledge to do it properly,” said Yost. “So, we train our baristas, which is what anyone behind the bar in a coffee shop is referred to, at least six weeks initially and then basically we are constantly training. Every single employee goes through training a couple times a week.
“I like to work along-side my new employees as much as I can, because there is always more knowledge that you can give them. We take training very seriously, because I want my baristas to be well-educated on the products and what they are serving you.”
He added: If you’re enthused about something your serving, you’ll know a lot about it and want to talk about it. It’s a rule of mine, that if someone wants to know what you’d recommend, you have to have an answer ready, because they want a nudge one way or another, and that’s important.”