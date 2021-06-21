Iowa American Legion Hawkeye Boys State held this year from June13 -18, was a weeklong “hands-on” experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Iowa government.
Through the Boys State objective of “learning by doing,” young men will learn more about city, county government in one week while attending the Boys State program at Camp Dodge, in Johnston, Iowa than they will in a semester of school.
Last year’s event was cancelled and although the post COVID-19 session was much smaller than in former years, the group that did attend was enthusiastic and appreciative. The Oelwein Legion Post representatives including candidates and counselors this year was still more than any other post in the state of Iowa.